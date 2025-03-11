Famous Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner went to sympathise with his colleague John Dumelo on the demise of his father

At the Holy Spirit Cathedral, an elderly usher asked James Gardiner to take off his hat before entering the church

His reaction after the lady spoke to him got many social media users who watched the video talking and praising him

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner showed how respectful he is when he obeyed an elderly usher at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

The newly appointed Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA) showed that he does not like so much drama.

James Gardiner obeys a Catholic church usher who asks her to remove his hat before entering the cathedral. Photo credit: @jamesgardinergh

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, James Gardiner was entering the chapel to mourn with his fellow actor John Dumelo on the demise of his father.

The actor was wearing a black kaftan with a hat. It was possibly to cover the braids he had since he was entering a chapel.

However, an elderly woman who is an usher at the Holy Spirit Cathedral asked James Gardiner to remove the hat. The John Mahama appointee made signs to show that he was telling the usher why he could not.

The elderly woman insisted and James Gardiner yielded to her request. After he removed the hat, the woman led him into the Cathedral and gave him a place to sit.

Video footage in the Cathedral showed that James Gardiner did not wear the hat again until the service was over.

James Gardiner is a Ghanaian actor and the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority Photo credit: @jamesgardinergh

Source: Instagram

In many Catholic Churches in Ghana, there are notices posted at the entrances to show what they deem an appropriate and inappropriate outfit. A man wearing a hat to the church is considered improper.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud James Gardiner for his humility

Several social media users who watched the video commented on James Gardiner’s humility and respect at the Cathedral. Many commended him.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by ZionFelix on Instagram. Read them below:

Moments.natures said:

“I love the respect. But like Ibi some of us. We no go commot am.”

Itsme_gustavo44 wrote:

“Why did the woman ask Gardiner to remove his cap??? 😢.”

Fobi6 said:

“Catholic ushers hmmm 🧐.”

Mawuena_augustt said:

“I salute @jamesgardinergh the respect you showed, shows your power as well. 👏.”

Nyamekye1557 wrote:

“@mawuena_augustt honestly he did so well cos l still don't get why he told to take it off.”

Tssghana_ said:

“@nyamekye1557 at least she’s an older woman. Let’s just give her the respect for that. 3ny3 shwiii menua.”

Aaaqwessi wrote:

“Attention woman nie.”

Ritaankobea said:

“What koraa ni, aaah.”

James Gardiner thanks President Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that James Gardiner sent his appreciation message to President John Mahama after he was appointed Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority.

In a post on his Instagram page, James Gardiner said he was happy with his appointment and pleased with all the congratulatory messages he had received from well-wishers.

Several social media users shared more congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh