A video of Akabenezer aka Dr Likee fruitlessly trying to showcase his basketball skills has surfaced on social media.

The Kumawood star excited scores of fans with his moves on the court while draped in a full basketball outfit

Many thronged the comments section to share their remarks about the Dr Likee's hilarious basketball moments

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee has courted attention on social media after a video of him in a basketball jersey and sneakers popped up on social media.

In the video shared by the renowned Kumawood actor, he was seen playing a professional court with others who appear to be well-versed in the game.

Dr Likee is known for his hilarious toles in many Kumawood skits featuring top comedians inlcuding Kyekyeku and Seniorman Layla.

It's unclear if the actor's basketball stint was one of his skits. On the court, he seemed to have ignored many standard game rules as he fruitlessly tried to make his mark as a Basketball star.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section as they weighed in on the frenzy kickstarted by Dr Likee's basketball moments.

Dr Likee's basketball moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Dr Likee's hilarious basketball moments.

Oh Akoma_Gh said:

"Kudos to the cameraman for deceiving those with two eyes 🤣🤣🤣."

Out Of Many, One 🇬🇭 remarked:

"Man do foul like 5 million with his movement."

Boatengisaac625 shared:

"My God father knows how to play basketball 🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀."

Oluwa remarked:

"This one no be travel oo ibi flying ankasa😂🤣."

Mitch_miles0 added:

"This nor be travel….this one na vacation 😂😂."

Yaw Dabo visits FC Nantes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Yaw Dabo had flown abroad to deepen his ties in the global football world as leverage for the Dabo Soccer Academy.

In France, Yaw Dabo visited the FC Nantes football facility. The France top-flight which is currently 14th in Ligue Un is one of the most successful clubs in French football.

Last year, the renowned Kumawood star invited Arsenal scout and football agent Phil Antwi to Ghana to explore talents at his academy.

