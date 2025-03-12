Young Don, in a video, responded to Twene Jonas' recent claims about his US passport as he drove his old BMW car on the street

The social commentator noted that his passport was genuine and that people were not allowed to give their passports to other citizens

Young Don's response to Twene Jonas' claim about his US passport garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don has responded to his compatriot Twene Jonas' recent allegations against him.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Young Don expressed his anger towards Twene Jonas for claiming his US passport was not genuine as he drove an old BMW vehicle on the streets.

The social commentator insulted Twene Jonas and critics for doubting the authenticity of his US passport. He noted that his passport was genuine and that people couldn't give their passports to other citizens who lived in their communities.

He said:

"My passport is not fake. It is an original one. In this country, no one will give their passport to you."

Young Don said nobody could use fake passports as no airport would allow individuals to board their flights with them.

Young Don's remarks come after Twene Jonas responded to some insults the former directed at him following his return to social media from a long hiatus, which raised speculations that he had been deported from the US as part of the tough crackdown on illegal immigration in the country.

In a viral video, Twene Jonas alleged that Young Don's US passport was not genuine. According to him, Young Don couldn't secure a passport a few months after relocating as it took a lot of time to get it processed and handed out in the country.

He also advised Young Don against speaking ill about him publicly to avoid getting himself into trouble or being deported from the US since President Donald Trump had launched a massive crackdown on illegal migration in the country.

The two controversial social commentators who share similarities in their approach to speaking out against prominent political leaders for their mismanagement of the country have been feuding because of a statement Twene Jonas made when rumours emerged that Young Don had been deported.

Below is the video of Young Don responding to Twene Jonas' claims about his US passport:

Young Don's response to Twene stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bruce Nii commented:

"Your boss is just jealous of you."

LONELY BOY said:

"3y3 original plastic chair nkonwa ooo nkonwa😂😂😂."

Mr Nelly commented:

"You are copying him so calm down."

Young Don shades Twene Jonas with BMW

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Young Don shaded Twene Jonas with a BMW vehicle, which he claimed to be the owner of.

The controversial social commentator took shots at Twene Jonas by comparing his alleged vehicle to Jonas' BMW M Competition SUV.

Twene Jonas' attempt to shade Twene Jonas with his alleged BMW vehicle did not go down well with social media users who ridiculed him for using an old vehicle with a bad-looking interior.

