John Dumelo visited his Muslim constituents in Dzorwulu after the 2025 Budget statement was presented in Parliament

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, in a video, worshipped with Muslims inside the mosque and donated items for their fasting

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to commend John Dumelo for his gesture towards his Muslim constituents

Renowned Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo visited his Muslim constituents in Dzorwulu during their fasting period on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself interacting with the constituents after attending the 2025 budget statement presentation event at the legislative chamber.

In the video, Dumelo beamed with excitement as he joined the Muslim constituents inside their mosque in Dzorwulu as they embarked on their prayer sessions after breaking their fasting for the day in preparation for the Eid-ul Fitr celebrations in April.

Laying down on a mat with the constituents, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, who was recently appointed the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, gave an in-depth explanation of the 2025 Budget statement read by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson before the parliament floor and its benefits to the citizens amid the ongoing economic turmoil in Ghana.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Muslim community in Dzorwulu for massively voting for him to defeat his constituency's former MP Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Before leaving the community, the deputy Agric minister donated some items to help them cope with the problems they faced during their fasting period.

In the caption of his social media post, John Dumelo wrote:

"I spent yesterday evening visiting mosques in the Dzorwulu area. I thanked them for the support in the 2024 elections as well as explained some aspects of the 2025 budget. I also shared some items to aid them during this fasting period."

Below is the video of John Dumelo worshipping with his Muslim constituents in Dzorwulu:

Dumelo's worship with Muslim constituents stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

derry_onpoint commented:

"His Grace is leading and guiding you .. The bigger crown 👑 is what God is working on … Godsway 🙏🏾."

stelbenson said:

"I think it's very possible for someone like this to become President one day 🙌❤️. May God bless you to do more, Honorable John Setor Dumelo ❤️🙏😇."

munkailaminatu commented:

"I love what l see and May Allah continue to protect you.🙏🏽."

yesiampaakwo said:

"I tell you that what you're doing to the NPP will be like smoke. You can't see it again 😍😍😍. Good work done 👍🏽✅."

Source: YEN.com.gh