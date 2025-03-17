Wode Maya, a celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber, and his wife, Miss Trudy, have got netizens drooling over their latest post

In a Facebook post, the YouTuber shared a picture of himself and Miss Trudy with a romantic caption, showing appreciation for her support

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the post took to the comment section to drool over the couple's photos

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has paid glowing tribute to his wife, Miss Trudy, celebrating her impact on his life.

In a Facebook post, the Ghanaian YouTuber stated that meeting Miss Trudy was the thing to ever happen to him.

A Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, celebrates his wife in a social media post. Photo credit: @Wodemaya/Facebook.

"You are the Best thing that has ever happened to me," Wode Maya wrote on Facebook.

The couple had been on a vacation at the Asaanu Valley Resort at Enchi in the Western Region of Ghana.

In a video circulating on social media, the Ghanaian YouTuber and his wife were captured kissing and caressing each other in a romantic moment.

Wode Maya and his wife have flooded their individual social media platforms with photos and pictures of their vacation in the Western Region.

Wode Maya and Miss Trudy have been together for many years but married in 2022. Photo credit: @Wodemaya/Facebook.

Wode Maya met Miss Trudy in Kenyan

Known in private circles as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, Wode Maya met Miss Trudy, a Kenyan YouTuber, many years ago during one of his several trips to the East African country.

The couple married in 2022 in a simple traditional ceremony held in Western Kenya after several years of courtship.

After the marriage, Miss Trudy moved to Ghana to live permanently with her Ghanaian husband, where they had been travelling together creating content.

The Ghanaian YouTuber and his Kenyan bride reportedly live in a $1 million mansion in Accra.

Ghanaians react to Wode Maya's post

Many Ghanaians who came across the Facebook post thronged to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Farez Kum said:

"Hahahaha always happy true Fanti man, you should be backed by all big Fanti guys all the chiefs in Central and Western because you're a hero and making them proud."

@ShowbizKumerica also said:

"Love, laughter, and adventure! You two are truly an inspiration. Wishing you endless happiness together!"

@Champion Mindset commented:

"Love is so sweet when you get an understanding partner with money in it."

@Akinbunmi Akinsola Akinde also commented:

"Because I said yesterday that she wasn't the best thing that happened to you when you didn't answer her when she said that, you now posted this, I hope she hasn't pressured you to do this. Wish you both a blissful union."

Wode Maya's wife addresses divorce rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Miss Trudy took to social media to address speculation suggestion her marriage with Wode Maya was on the bricks of collapse.

In a video, she stated that her marriage was intact and that the bond between her and the Ghanaian YouTuber had grown stronger than before.

Her viral video sparked a wave of reactions from netizens on social media.

