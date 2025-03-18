Ship Dealer in a video that went viral on TikTok travelled outside the country with his righthand man Kankam Boadu

The pair who entertain Ghanaians on the radio were recorded by an entourage of admirers who were excited to see them on foreign soil

Ghanaians who noticed Ship Dealer was outside the country on a trip were happy to see how far he had come and expressed their excitement

Popular Ghanaian radio personalities Ship Dealer and Kankam Boadu have excited Ghanaians after a video of them outside the country went viral on TikTok.

The duo who have become loved among Ghanaians because of their entertaining radio show on Pure FM, seemed to be having a good time as they landed on foreign soil.

In the viral clip, Ship Dealer and Kankam Boadu were recorded by an entourage of admirers who were thrilled to witness them overseas. Ship Dealer who was sharply dressed in a winter jacket was all smiles as he and Kankam were captured on camera.

Many Ghanaians who came across the footage were overjoyed to see how far Ship Dealer had come, expressing their happiness and admiration for him.

Ship Dealer, who also goes by the name Oliver Khan, has gained massive popularity for his unique style of exaggeration and witty bragging on radio.

Alongside his co-host, Bright Kankam Boadu, he has built a loyal fanbase, making their show one of the most talked-about programs on Ghanaian radio. Clips from the show often circulate on social media and regularly get used as memes by netizens.

The pair’s rise to fame began when Kankam Boadu, who had known Ship Dealer for a while, decided to feature him on his show after an unexpected meeting at a washing bay.

Ship Dealer’s first appearance was an instant success, with listeners falling in love with his humour and storytelling. Due to the overwhelming response, Pure FM gave them a dedicated slot, airing every Friday.

Ship Dealer and Kankam stir reactions after trip abroad

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kobby said:

"Everyone need Kankam(good friend) in his/her life."

bababetiah commented:

"This is kind of friend everyone needs ooh a friend who knows your weaknesses but wants to build with you God bless BKB for supporting the rich man in the world."

HALLELUU...YA said:

"Aside all the jokes, Kankam y3 nice ooo."

Lisdan 76 said:

"A helper like kankam God bless him abundantly."

Akanstorm1 wrote:

"The question is who takes who go, per how I'm seeing things ebi like say ebi somebody who takes somebody go but somebody no go accept da."

