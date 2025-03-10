Ibrahim Mahama, in a video that went viral, sped off in his expensive Mercedes Benz after attending John Dumelo's father's funeral

In the video, the Engineers & Planners boss was swarmed by a host of bloggers who were trying to catch his attention, taking pictures and videos of him

The millionaire quickly got into his car and sped off, overtaking a vehicle in the process, and the video has stirred reactions online

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama made a brief appearance at the funeral of John Dumelo’s father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Sr, before quickly leaving in his luxury Mercedes Benz.

A viral video captured the Engineers & Planners CEO as he walked to his car, surrounded by bloggers taking pictures and videos.

Without engaging with them, he entered his vehicle and drove off, overtaking another car in the process. The footage has sparked reactions online, with many commenting on his quick departure.

The burial service for John Dumelo’s father was held on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church in Adabraka, Accra. Family, friends, and notable figures attended to pay their respects.

Among the attendees were gospel musician Sonnie Badu, actor James Gardiner, and entertainment personality Sellasie.

The funeral service included emotional tributes from John Dumelo and his siblings, Caroline and Annette. John Dumelo struggled to hold back his emotions as he recalled his father’s final moments and the impact he had on his life.

Ibrahim Mahama's driving sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KILLA BEE said:

"I NEVER EXPECTED THIS TYPE OF DRIVING FROM YOU SIR HMMMMMM . POLICE MAN WILL SALUTE RICH MAN DRIVING LIKE THIS AND ARREST the POOR MAN DRIVING LIKE THIS HMMMM."

NeeQ’s commented:

"Where are the policemen? He did overtaking and engaged in careless driving."

Fmg Barron said:

"I think the man go be rough driver he for context for car racing oh."

nanaquame8114 commented:

"This man has every type of expensive car."

Bernard Kpodo said:

"Man knows how to control machines, whaaaat."

Jerone commented:

"Was the speed necessary?? let’s be honest."

Benjaminx Abrahamx said:

"And you tell me this man is humble? See the way he walked out from that place? Will Kennedy Agyapong ever do this? See the way he drove the car? no traffic indication? Anyway, his money is his money!"

Derrick Offei commented:

"Only Ghana p3 na your name will be changed if you have money eeii😁."

Susuka said:

"By the end of this administration, he’s going to double or triple his worth just like he did the last time. Mind you, he’s not going to steal but going to get good and easy deals from the government."

Ibrahim Mahama drives his brother

Ibrahim Mahama's driving skills came to the fore again when he drove his brother John Mahama when they visited the Volta Region recently.

In a viral video, Ibrahim Mahama was in a Landcruiser with the Coat of Arms. He was there with his brother to help support victims of the tidal wave flooding.

YEN.com.gh reported that the people who watched the video found it wholesome.

