Akuapem Poloo in a video she shared on her TikTok page enjoyed a hearty meal of yam, stew and eggs while her son rubbed her belly

The heavily pregnant actress was in tiny shorts and a top and was in a very happy mode as she enjoyed the belly rubs her son gave her

However, the reaction to the video was not positive, especially from the members of the Muslim community who found the video unsavoury

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo has sparked controversy after sharing a video on TikTok.

Akuapem Poloo receives belly rubs from her son. Photo source: akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

In the video, she happily ate a meal of yam, stew, and eggs while her son, Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu, rubbed her belly.

The heavily pregnant actress wore tiny shorts and a top as she enjoyed the moment with her only son.

The video received backlash, especially from members of the Muslim community, who found it inappropriate.

Many argued that she was underdressed in front of her son, saying it did not align with Islamic values. Akuapem Poloo converted to Islam recently, and critics expected her to follow certain standards.

On March 17, 2025, Akuapem Poloo announced that she was expecting her second child. She shared baby bump photos on Instagram, showing that she was several months pregnant.

In the photos, she wore an all-white outfit and stood beside her son, who looked excited to become a big brother. Many of her fans congratulated her on the news.

This is not the first time Akuapem Poloo’s actions with her son have drawn criticism. In 2021, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail after being convicted on multiple charges.

The case involved her posing uncovered in front of her son and posting the images on social media. The court ruled that her actions were inappropriate, and despite her pleas, she was sentenced.

Akuapem Poloo and her son.Photo source: akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo's video with her son causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Haruk luxious Import said:

"May Allah see you throughout this journey."

Hajia Ummita commented:

"And people believe her all this while, Subhanallah. Allah ya shirya mu baki daya."

Hajia Sadia said:

"Hmmm is like we have not learn our lessons and this small boy too?"

prinschalsbrown wrote:

"3nny3 akwadaa wei na ohw33 ne tw3 maa y3di no koo prison no?😁"

Mr.Amin commented:

"Nkwasiasem saaa , do you think Islamic is a joke right 😏now."

Queenzee said:

"Hajia this is too much after visiting mecca ah please please, please."

amokoblb wrote:

"I don’t know why! I just love this soul so much. She doesn’t fake her personality so that people will like her. May God continue to bless and protect you and your family."

Akuapem Poloo teaches son to wash

In a more heartwarming video that was shared by the actress, she taught her son how to wash his things.

YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo barked instructions at the young man as she observed the washing process.

This time around she received plaudits from netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh