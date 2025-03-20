Appiah Stadium has praised Kevin Taylor for diligently covering Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw's court case and providing Ghanaians with the details

The NDC supporter and social media personality claimed that if it was not for the US-based broadcast journalist, the facts of the case would have been skewed by the NPP

Appiah Stadium also pointed out how the US court had exposed the corruption within the Ghanaian judicial system as Anas lost the case when it was first heard at home

Ghanaian social media sensation and staunch NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has commended US-based journalist Kevin Taylor.

He praised the detailed coverage of the legal battle between investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Appiah Stadium, Kevin Taylor’s reports ensured that Ghanaians received accurate information about the case. He argued that without Taylor’s work, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have controlled the narrative, misrepresenting the facts.

He also pointed out how the case exposed flaws in Ghana’s judiciary. While an Accra High Court dismissed Anas' case, a US court ruled in his favour, awarding him $18- million in damages against Agyapong.

The lawsuit stemmed from remarks the politician made in 2021 during an interview on The Daddy Fred Show, where he accused Anas of criminal activities, including involvement in the death of journalist Ahmed Suale.

Anas, who has chalked fame and respect in Ghana for his anonymous undercover journalism, argued that the allegations harmed his reputation and put his life at risk.

Anas first filed the suit in Ghana, but the court ruled against him, with Justice Eric Baah allegedly labelling him a criminal.

He then took the case to the US, where the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey ruled in his favour. Kennedy later appealed for a reduction in the damages, but the court denied his request.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's comments on Anas, Kennedy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Shadrack Martey said:

"God bless you Appiah Stadium."

Nana YOwu commented:

"Please this has nothing to do with judges in America. That decision was made by the jury or jurors and not a decision by a judge."

Alima sulley said:

"God bless you.🥰"

Shadrack Martey said:

"NPP never again they will be opposing till 2078."

@TUSWADR9 commented:

"Kevin is a very intelligent person, you people don't know him, I know him very well, he isa very truthful person."

akwasi Asare said:

"God bless u for telling the truth."

Miss Ann.wrote:

"Ah information center s3n.😂"

Kevin Taylor teases Kennedy Agyapong

Anas' victory over Kennedy Agyapong made Kevin Taylor reflect on his personal issues with the former MP, who took him to court years ago.

YEN.com.gh reported that the journalist pointed out that the former MP would pay double of what he tried to claim in their defamation battle.

The verdict of the case between Kennedy and the anonymous investigative journalist has stirred mixed reactions from netizens on social media.

