Dr Kwaku Oteng, in a video, was spotted driving his white expensive Rolls Royce Phantom on the street

The renowned businessman gifted a young man cash after he approached his car and cleaned the dirt off it

Dr Kwaku Oteng's generous gesture towards the young man garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng made a generous gesture towards a young man during their encounter on the street.

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Group of Companies was spotted driving his white expensive Rolls Royce Phantom on the street as part of a large convoy who were arriving on the second day of the late Queen of Mamponteng, Nana Kyerew Kenten II's 'Dote Yie'.

As Dr Kwaku Oteng made his grand entrance, a young man by the roadside approached the renowned businessman's luxurious car and began to clean the dirt on it with a rug while he drove the car on the street.

The renowned businessman, who was impressed with the man's gesture rewarded him with cash before continuing to drive off to the venue of Nana Kyerew Kenten II's 'Dote Yie'.

Over the years, Dr Kwaku Oteng has gained massive recognition for making generous gestures towards improving the lives of numerous Ghanaians.

In 2019, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Group of Companies donated GH¢ 15,000 to the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Ambulance Service.

The businessman donated a huge sum of money to the National Ambulance Service for the repairs and maintenance of broken-down ambulances to ensure that the hospitals in various communities could deliver the necessary effective and quality healthcare to their residents.

In 2020, Dr Kwaku Oteng also gifted 56 industrial sewing machines to some tailors and dressmakers in the Ashanti Region. The 56 beneficiaries were part of the 1,000 dressmakers and tailors who were employed by the Adonko Company Limited for the production of its branded face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also donated items like bags of rice, cooking oil, PPE and boxes of Adonko hand sanitisers worth GHS800,000 to hospitals, orphanages and kayayei in Kumasi.

Recently, the businessman was among numerous personalities who donated huge sums of money to cover the medical expenses of renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's surgeries after he sustained severe eye injuries after a shooting incident in Dormaa some months ago.

Below is the video of Dr Kwaku Oteng gifting the man money for cleaning his Rolls Royce Phantom:

Oteng's money gift to man stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

youngrich commented:

"You all, can't you see Angel on his number plate? That is Kwaku Oteng 😊."

Owoahene Acheampong said:

"The car is car."

Desmond Gyamfi commented:

"Bro just used 10 seconds collect ein chop money oo 😁."

Dr Oteng condemns attack on Ohemaa Woyeje

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng condemned the attack on radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje inside the Angel FM premises.

The Angel FM owner shared that the radio station's management was complying with the Police investigations.

Dr Kwaku Oteng also clarified Ohemaa Woyeje's position as an on-air personality at the media station.

