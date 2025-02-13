Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah got many people talking about how beautiful she looked in heavy makeup

The cosmetics were applied by talented artist, Barimah Makeup, who posted the video on his official TikTok page

Many people thronged to the comments section to share their opinions about Diana Asamoah's unrecognisable look

Sensational gospel singer Diana Asamoah looked unrecognisable as she wore heavy makeup and a beautiful dress in a viral video.

Diana Asamoah wears heavy makeup

Talented Ghanaian male makeup artist Barimah Makeup shared a video on his TikTok page showing the transformative look of Diana.

Before the makeup was applied, the Agya Ma Wo Nsa So crooner flaunted her bare face that was already prepped by the makeup artist since her brows were done and the base for her eye shadow was already done.

In the TikTok video, she waved her hand as if to ward off houseflies which were flying across her face to create an effect.

Towards the end of the video, she flaunted her transformative look as she wore a beautiful frontal lace wig with the front edges neatly plucked and laid. The ends of the shoulder-length hair were curled.

The gospel singer was overjoyed as she flaunted her new look while slaying in an orange fitted dress.

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's new look

Some social media users asked in the comments section whether Diana Asamoah had washed since she stated in a previous interview that she only bathed once a day.

Many others noted that after the gospel singer got her makeup done, she resembled seasoned media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Diana's transformative look:

Nasara said:

"Has she taken her bath before doing the makeup 😩."

Akwasi Bassey said:

"Who noticed the resemblance of Delay after the make ups👌."

WIFE OF UNKNOWN BILLIONAIRE 💕 said:

"Makeup koraaa tumi y3 nipa yie na Awurade 🔥🥰🙏."

꧁ꨄ𝓟𝓸𝓴𝓾𝓪𝓪𝓪𝓪❤︎꧂🤎👸 said:

"It's the transition for me 😂😂😂😂😂"

Hajia_Zainab said:

"I think Evangelist n Delay have something in common 😊."

Elsie Asante said:

"The invisible flies 😩😭😂."

Diana Asamoah flaunts blonde hairstyle

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Diana Asamoah looked ravishing with a bold blonde look, causing a stir.

The controversial gospel singer flaunted her new look as she paraded about in a video and made different poses.

Fans thronged the comments section to share their honest opinions about Diana Asamoah's newest makeover.

