Shatta Wale was not too pleased after he chanced on a podcast video where he was being compared to his rivals Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

The musician quoted the post on X(formerly Twitter) and in an unfiltered manner aired out his grievances, noting that the comparison was unnecessary

Shatta Wale went on to state that he was wealthier than the favourites of the podcast hosts who seemed to have a bias towards Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in the comparison

Controversial Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has reacted to a podcast discussion comparing his ability to attract crowds to his shows against Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

The dancehall artiste, who came across the video on social media, expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the comparison was unnecessary.

The podcast hosts focused on how the three musicians perform in terms of crowd-pulling power. The main debate was between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, with the hosts arguing that if both artistes held concerts on the same day, Stonebwoy would likely attract a bigger audience. They also seemed to favour Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in their analysis.

Shatta Wale, in his response, dismissed the comparison and stated that he was wealthier than the artistes being favoured. His comments sparked reactions on social media, with fans of all three artistes defending their favourites.

All three artistes have had immense crowd-pulling concerts in recent times. For instance, Shatta Wale's record-breaking Freedom Wave Concert which was held on December 25, 2022. The event, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, filled the venue to capacity, a feat that even some international artistes have struggled to achieve.

Stonebwoy also had a successful 2024 BHIM Festival, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 22. The event featured performances from Ghanaian and international artistes, including Efya, Larruso, Spice, Epixode, Davido, Kwaw Kese, Reggie Rockstone, and Rocky Dawuni.

Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert is also a show which attracts massive crowds annually. His 2024 edition, held on December 25 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, saw thousands of fans fill the venue, with several A-list artistes joining him on stage.

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JuniorGrid commented:

"There is no way a Stonebwoy fan will ignore his show and go to Shatta's show on the same date same time and vice versa. Everybody gets en preference."

larbi_derek said:

"SM boss, we all know sey you get money pass our favourite but I never hear say dem come chop for the house before."

KofiPrince100 wrote:

"Every day you get money pass someone!! What they were talking about during the podcast isn’t about who has money. If they said they were going to come to your show, you wouldn’t type this."

