NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye DC, has been flown abroad for urgent medical treatment

Reports have indicated that his health deteriorated sharply following police arrest over comments on a judge

Baffoe has a history of confrontations with law enforcement due to political commentary

Bono Regional NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, has reportedly been flown out of Ghana for urgent medical treatment.

Portia Acheampong, the wife of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe 'Abronye', flies him abroad for medical treatment. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

This follows a reported sharp deterioration of his health in the wake of a police arrest last Monday, April 13, 2026.

According to Daily Guide, the NPP confirmed in a statement that Baffoe was evacuated for "further medical treatment following a deterioration in his health condition."

He is accompanied by his wife, lawyer Portia Acheampong, and Dr. (Mrs.) Edwina Baffoe James, who is overseeing his care.

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Why was Abronye DC arrested?

Abronye's recent arrest followed allegations of false publication, conduct likely to cause fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

The development has drawn widespread public attention, with many awaiting further details from authorities regarding the case.

Baffoe has been arrested multiple times over the last year. Most recently, on October 8, 2025, he spent several hours in police detention over comments made related to Kennedy Agyapong.

This arrest comes after the NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was also arrested.

Adom News reported that the New Patriotic Party condemned the arrest as curtailing freedom of speech.

"The NPP views this development as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Mahama. The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country."

country."

Abronye DC granted GH¢50,000 bail after spending a week in police custody. Credit: Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

Source: UGC

Abronye's health deteriorates in custody

While in custody, he reportedly requested access to his personal doctors around 5:00 p.m. that same day, a request that was, according to reports, denied.

According to the NPP's KOKA, Abronye DC had been unwell for some time and was in Accra on Monday to seek medical attention when the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service invited him for questioning.

His condition worsened significantly after his release, ultimately requiring emergency medical attention outside the country.

Abronye, who hosts the political TV programme The Evidence, has faced multiple stints in police detention over his public political commentary.

Abronye DC's first arrest

Abronye was first arrested on September 8, 2025, by armed security personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

His official charge was “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace."

He was subsequently arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 9 on September 9, 2025, where the presiding judge remanded him for about a week.

Randy Abbey sues Abronye DC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr Randy Abbey, had sued Abronye DC on August 26, 2025, demanding GH¢20 million in damages for allegedly false and defamatory statements.

The Cocobod CEO stated in the writ of summons that the Bono Regional Chairman had made baseless accusations against him with the sole purpose of tarnishing his reputation

Source: YEN.com.gh