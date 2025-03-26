Stonebwoy, in a video, was spotted interacting with his colleagues as he arrived at a GIMPA lecture hall for his evening class

The dancehall musician recently returned to Ghana from his tour and performed at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's big 40th birthday celebration event

Stonebwoy returned to GIMPA to attain a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy months ago

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, was spotted attending lectures after returning to Ghana from his Up and Runnin6 album world tour.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Burninton Music Group CEO, sporting a black hoodie and trousers, held his school bag as he made a big entry into his lecture hall and engaged in a conversation with two of his colleagues who were seated close to the entrance.

Stonebwoy beamed with a smile as he exchanged pleasantries with his coursemates before moving to sit on his chair and prepare for his lecturer to come and begin their evening classes.

The dancehall musician's sighting in the lecture hall comes after he recently returned to Ghana following the conclusion of his high-profile Up and Runnin6 North American album world tour.

From February to the early weeks of March 2025, Stonebwoy held big concerts in multiple cities across the US, including Chicago, Worcester, Columbus and Silver Spring in Maryland.

The BHIM Nation boss also delivered an electrifying performance at a sold-out concert at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, UK on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Stonebwoy was also among numerous Ghanaian and international artistes who recently performed at the Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's extravagant 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Stonebwoy's academic journey in GIMPA

Stonebwoy returned to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to further his education and attain a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

The dancehall musician previously graduated from GIMPA with a degree in public administration on Friday, July 26, 2024, at a big ceremony at the notable institution's auditorium.

His wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, two kids, Jidula and Janam, his father, and siblings were in attendance to witness him achieve academic excellence.

The BHIM Nation boss also held a graduation lunch, which was attended by Ghanaian celebrities like Nadia Buari, Joselyn Dumas, Bola Ray, Criss Waddle and many others.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy interacting with his colleagues in the GIMPA class:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's return to GIMPA class

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Willz Dagaabie commented:

"Abeg talk with your course mates because some of our leaders don't have classmates and they can't show them."

FNS Bullet said:

"Must you remind us say Alidu no get classmate 😂."

Nana Kwame 10 commented:

"Alidu enter class a, he go turn kubolor 😅😂."

