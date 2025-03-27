A young Ghanaian trotro mate, identified as Ben, has claimed that he earns more money than most university graduates in white-collar jobs

Ben stated that any job paying GH¢4,000 or less is not lucrative, urging his peers to reconsider their career choices and learn a handicraft instead

His assertions have sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment sections to share their views

A young Ghanaian man who works as a commercial bus conductor, locally referred to as a trotro mate, has caused a stir with his outlandish claims.

In a TikTok video, the trotro mate claimed he is financially better off than most of his peers who work in various fields of endeavour in the corporate world.

The young man, identified as Ben, said that although he lacked formal education, he makes more money in his job as a trotro mate than most university graduates in white-collar jobs.

He stated that although most people do not respect the work of a trotro mate, because they often appear unkempt, the job is far more lucrative than most white-collar jobs.

Consequently, the young man said any job that pays GH¢4,000 or below is not lucrative, urging his peers to reconsider their career choices.

"Anyone in Ghana who earns GH¢4,000 or less is in a bad job. I did not go to school, but I earn more than that. I don't work for the government; I want to urge you to learn a handicraft. When you learn it, no one can take it away from you," he said.

This is not the first time Ben has spoken about his job as a commercial bus conductor.

In his previous video, Ben claimed that his weekly wage was more than the monthly take-home pay of an average teacher in Ghana.

These assertions sparked wild reactions on social media, with some teachers in Ghana taking him on.

Below is the video of the trotro mate talking about his job:

Reactions to the Trotro Mate's video

The trotro mate's video sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to share their views.

@sister Abena papa bi said:

"Tomorrow i will go to meti Snr man I like ur video."

@LAST BORN (PRINCE) also said:

"Please why are you always on Teachers they beg you wai."

@stevoo665 commented:

"Mate nso y3 sua? Eespect teacher."

@collinsasare_replied:

"We don’t learn, do you know all the names of the road that you always take?."

Ghanaian lady celebrates becoming a rotor mate

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian lady took to social media to flaunt her work as a trotro mate.

She stated that whereas most of her SHS mates were pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a bus conductor.

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have encouraged the lady not to give up on her hustle.

