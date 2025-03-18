Politician Charles Asuako Owiredu and his associates visited a local beans joint by the roadside for their lunch

The Abirem constituency MP, in a video, beamed with a smile as he consumed the meal with his associates

Charles Asuako Owiredu expressed his gratitude to the beans vendor by gifting her money before leaving the venue

The Member of Parliament for Abirem Constituency, Charles Asuako Owiredu has courted attention after a video of him and his associates enjoying a meal at a local food joint surfaced on social media.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former High Commissioner to South Africa and his associates were spotted entering an expensive luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser as they headed to town for their lunch.

Charles Asuako Owiredu, sporting a Lacoste shirt tucked inside jeans, beamed with a smile and cheered for the food vendor as he arrived at a local beans joint by the roadside with his crew.

The ex-Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister during former president William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's second term and his team sat on their wooden bench and waited for the food vendor to serve them their bowls of cooked beans with Gari and plantain.

Charles Asuako Owiredu seemed to be enjoying himself as he and a friend engaged in a conversation while they ate the meal from a bowl which was served on the table.

After consuming the meal with his associates, the Member of Parliament for Abirem Constituency expressed his gratitude to the beans vendor by gifting her money before leaving the food joint.

The video showed Charles Asuako Owiredu's down-to-earth personality and his close relationship with the numerous individuals living in the Abirem Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The former High Commissioner to South Africa recently became one of the newest individuals alongside the likes of Kwame A-Plus, John Dumelo, Millicent Yeboah Amakwah, Faustina Akurugu Elikplim and others who were sworn into the ninth Parliament of Ghana.

He secured a huge victory as the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Nurudeen Fuseini in the 2024 general elections to capture the constituency seat.

He previously won the ticket to contest in the parliamentary elections after beating the then-incumbent Member of Parliament John Frimpong Osei in his party's primaries in January 2024.

Over the years, Charles Asuako Owiredu has built a reputation for his philanthropic activities towards the people of his community.

In 2023, the current Abirem MP donated 14 computers to some public schools in Birim North District to promote the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Below is the video of Charles Asuako Owiredu and his team eating beans at the food joint:

Reactions to Charles Owiredu eating beans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

official_kwesi_perry_tv commented:

"Well done. You’ve really promoted Daavi very well ❤️🙌👏."

lilianamakye said:

"Now Daavi's gob3 is going to be expensive 😢😢😢😂😂😂."

ohemaaafiagh commented:

"Awww, daavi to the whole wiase😍."

yaw_saahene_ said:

"Hon, don’t just eat and go!! Give the old woman a sum of money to invest and expand her gob3 business."

Source: YEN.com.gh