Medikal has thrown his weight behind King Promise ahead of the upcoming TGMA awards in which the singer has chalked five nominations

Last year, the singer lost the title to his compatriot Stonebwoy who went home with the award, and they face off again this year

Stonebwoy has been nominated in six categories compared to King Promise's five while King Paluta and Kweku Smoke are also strong contenders

Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has declared his support for King Promise ahead of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to say King Promise deserves to win Artiste of the Year.

King Promise has earned five nominations at this year’s event, setting up another face-off with Stonebwoy, who won the top prize last year.

Stonebwoy has received six nominations this year, making him a strong contender again. Other nominees in the Artiste of the Year category include King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, Team Eternity, and Black Sherif.

The official nominee list for the awards was released recently, generating a lot of discussion on social media.

Many fans believe the competition for Artiste of the Year will be close, with King Promise and Stonebwoy leading the pack. The awards ceremony will take place on May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center.

There have been speculations about tension between King Promise and Stonebwoy when they went head-to-head for the award last year, but King Promise denied any issues.

In an interview, he said he has never had a problem with Stonebwoy. He also addressed Stonebwoy’s decision not to respond to his congratulatory message after the 2024 TGMA awards, saying he did nothing wrong by sending it. The snub was what sparked talk of a rift between the two music stars.

Medikal's support for King Promise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

edward_som said:

"King Promise, Artists of the Year won’t surprise me cos of last year but if he doesn’t take the smoke will be perfect."

IanWade100 wrote:

"The award is not run on sympathy goal rather by annual review, no disrespect to you or any other artist Buh let's be honest your opinion doesn’t make sense it is either u trolling or u on an agenda."

NambahGrail wrote:

"Shatta n his people are at it again..,,, last year you people supported him with talks …., make sure u vote diz time around….. cuz Bhim is a religion."

solo_wonda_drip said:

"See Jon you want make a person wey get just one hit song win artist of the year over stone wey gets a lot of hit songs."

King Paluta petitions TGMA board

King Paluta has petitioned the TGMA board over the snub of his song Makoma which was not nominated.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician's team wrote a letter to the board seeking a review of their decision.

Many Ghanaians backed King Paluta, stating that the song was one of the best songs released in the year under review.

