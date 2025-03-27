King Promise Rocks New Silver Grillz On His Teeth, Flaunts Them In Video

King Promise has gotten himself brand new silver teeth grillz, and he did not hesitate to flaunt them in a video

The video showed the clean work done on the singer's teeth, with the silver grillz custom-made to fit the shape of each tooth, giving it a clean finish

Grillz are often made with different precious materials, from gold and diamond to silver, and King Promise decided to go with the silver option

Ghanaian singer King Promise has unveiled a new set of custom silver grillz, adding a fresh look to his handsome image.

The musician shared a video flaunting the polished dental jewelry, which was designed to fit each tooth perfectly.

Grillz, also known as fronts, are decorative dental accessories made from metals like gold, silver, or platinum. They have been a part of hip-hop and pop culture for decades, symbolising wealth and success. King Promise opted for a silver finish, giving his teeth a clean and modern look.

Grillz first became popular in the 1980s, with hip-hop artistes like Slick Rick and Flavor Flav making them a trend.

Over time, they have been worn by some of the biggest names in music. They have hardly been common in the Ghanaian music scene, but it seems King Promise and a few other artistes have set the pace for the trend.

Creating grillz requires precision. A mold of the teeth is taken to ensure a perfect fit, and jewelers craft the pieces from high-quality metals.

King Promise will take his new look on the road as he begins the US leg of his True To Self World Tour. The tour starts on March 27, 2025, at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and includes stops in several major cities.

Tour Dates:

March 27 – 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

March 29 – Sony Hall, New York

March 30 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston

April 5 – Outset, Chicago

April 11 – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas

April 13 – House of Blues, Houston

April 17 – Ibiza Ultra Lounge, Salt Lake City

April 18 – Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles

April 19 – Cornerstone, Berkeley

April 20 – Monarch Theater, Phoenix

The True To Self World Tour was first announced last year following the release of King Promise’s third studio album. The 12-track album, launched on June 14, 2024, at a private listening party in Accra, has been well-received, earning the musician several nominations at the upcoming TGMA awards.

Medikal tips King Promise for TGMA glory

King Promise believes he has worked hard enough to win the ultimate crown at the TGMAs, and his colleague artiste, Medikal, has recently backed him.

Medikal stated that he believed King Promise was going to win the Artiste Of The Year crown, and this sparked a flurry of reactions from fans who tipped their personal favourites for the win.

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise lost out on the ultimate award at last year's TGMA to dancehall musician Stonebwoy and is seeking to clinch the title this time.

