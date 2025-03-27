Global site navigation

King Promise Rocks New Silver Grillz On His Teeth, Flaunts Them In Video
Celebrities

King Promise Rocks New Silver Grillz On His Teeth, Flaunts Them In Video

by  Geraldo Amartey 3 min read

King Promise has gotten himself brand new silver teeth grillz, and he did not hesitate to flaunt them in a video

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The video showed the clean work done on the singer's teeth, with the silver grillz custom-made to fit the shape of each tooth, giving it a clean finish

Grillz are often made with different precious materials, from gold and diamond to silver, and King Promise decided to go with the silver option

Ghanaian singer King Promise has unveiled a new set of custom silver grillz, adding a fresh look to his handsome image.

King Promise, social media, grillz, online, Instagram, hiphop, pop culture, fashion, success, wealth, how grillz are made
King Promise rocks new grillz in a video. Photo source: iamkingpromise
Source: Instagram

The musician shared a video flaunting the polished dental jewelry, which was designed to fit each tooth perfectly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Grillz, also known as fronts, are decorative dental accessories made from metals like gold, silver, or platinum. They have been a part of hip-hop and pop culture for decades, symbolising wealth and success. King Promise opted for a silver finish, giving his teeth a clean and modern look.

Read also

Otto Addo celebrates Ghana’s win over Madagascar with Shatta Wale’s 'Dancehall King'

Grillz first became popular in the 1980s, with hip-hop artistes like Slick Rick and Flavor Flav making them a trend.

Over time, they have been worn by some of the biggest names in music. They have hardly been common in the Ghanaian music scene, but it seems King Promise and a few other artistes have set the pace for the trend.

Creating grillz requires precision. A mold of the teeth is taken to ensure a perfect fit, and jewelers craft the pieces from high-quality metals.

King Promise will take his new look on the road as he begins the US leg of his True To Self World Tour. The tour starts on March 27, 2025, at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and includes stops in several major cities.

Tour Dates:

March 27 – 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

March 29 – Sony Hall, New York

Read also

Black Sherif previews songs off his upcoming Iron Boy album in video

March 30 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston

April 5 – Outset, Chicago

April 11 – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas

April 13 – House of Blues, Houston

April 17 – Ibiza Ultra Lounge, Salt Lake City

April 18 – Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles

April 19 – Cornerstone, Berkeley

April 20 – Monarch Theater, Phoenix

The True To Self World Tour was first announced last year following the release of King Promise’s third studio album. The 12-track album, launched on June 14, 2024, at a private listening party in Accra, has been well-received, earning the musician several nominations at the upcoming TGMA awards.

King Promise, social media, grillz, online, Instagram, hiphop, pop culture, fashion, success, wealth, how grillz are made
King Promise, the renowned Ghanaian musician. Photo source: iamkingpromise
Source: Instagram

Medikal tips King Promise for TGMA glory

King Promise believes he has worked hard enough to win the ultimate crown at the TGMAs, and his colleague artiste, Medikal, has recently backed him.

Read also

Alexander Djiku Sends Wife and Children Skiing at Expensive Resort as Birthday Present

Medikal stated that he believed King Promise was going to win the Artiste Of The Year crown, and this sparked a flurry of reactions from fans who tipped their personal favourites for the win.

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise lost out on the ultimate award at last year's TGMA to dancehall musician Stonebwoy and is seeking to clinch the title this time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldo Amartey avatar

Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.

Hot: