The family of a young lady who sustained life-threatening injuries during a military recruitment exercise has finally spoken

Sandra Boateng's mother, in a video, was inconsolable as she opened up on the current state of her daughter

This comes after six ladies lost their lives in a stampede that occurred during a military recruitment exercise at El Wak Stadium

Sandra Boateng, a graduate nurse, is battling for her life after she sustained serious injuries during the military exercise, which was held in the Ashanti Region on November 12.

Mercy Boateng, the mother of the victim, speaking in an interview with Angel FM, could not contain her sorrow over the current condition of her daughter.

Sandra Boateng, who sustained critical injuries during the El Wak military recruitment stampede placed on life support. Photo source: @adomtv, @officialjdmahama

Enveloped in sorrow, the elderly woman shed tears and had to be consoled as she recounted the events leading to her daughter's condition, saying the news that her daughter was trampled upon in a stampede during the military recruitment at the Baba Yara Stadium really caused her pain.

"I pray God heals my daughter; wherever her soul is, I hope she comes home," she said in tears.

Sister of stampede victim shares new details

Yvonne, the sister of Sandra, who also spoke in an interview with Plus1TV, shared some details of the happenings since her sibling was referred to Komfo Anokye Hospital.

She first stated that her sister, a graduate of Fomena Nursing Training, completed school last year, but, since it was not possible to secure a job, she opted to join the military.

Sandra Boateng's mum has appealed for help from the public as her daughter is admitted to the ICU after her condition failed to improve

She broke into tears as she disclosed that her sister's quest to join other possible recruits at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Ashanti Region ended on a tragic note after calls were made to the family informing them that Sandra had been admitted to Emena Community Hospital.

"On Wednesday, my mother called me crying, only to say that my sister had gone to the military recruitment but had collapsed, and we were struggling to find the hospital." The middle-aged woman, visibly distraught, indicated that her sister had been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Thousands of possible recruits gathered at various locations across the nation to participate in the preliminary stage of the GAF 2025 recruitment exercise.

Thousands of applicants throng the El-Wak Stadium for the 2025 Ghana Armed Forces enlistment, leading to a stampede. Photo source: @bessagh

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

In Accra, at the El Wak Sports Stadium on November 12, a stampede occurred, affecting 34 victims, including six females who lost their lives.

The acting Minister of Defence, Dr Casiel Ato Forson, said that five others were in critical condition in the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

He stated that a board of inquiry had been set up to investigate the incident that claimed the six lives.

