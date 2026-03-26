A Ghanaian lady who won a gold tablet during RNAQ's birthday giveaway expressed deep gratitude and excitement after receiving her item

RNAQ explained that the gold distribution was based on recipients’ ages, ranging from one gram for younger fans to five grams for older participants

Business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye gave reasons for gifting gold over other items. The excited, as part of the celebrations of his 41st birthday

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One of the lucky winners of Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s (RNAQ) birthday giveaway stated what she would use her gold bar for after she received it.

In a video on X, Dr Adwoa Gyamfiwaa Gyamera expressed her excitement and appreciation to the wealthy entrepreneur for choosing to celebrate his birthday with a giveaway.

Dr Adwoa Gyamfiwaa Gyamera says she would keep the gold tablet gift she received from RNAQ. Photo credit: @niiarmahquaye & @gyamfiwaaaa

Source: Twitter

She spoke after she went to the designated collection point to pick up her gold bar.

"I came for my gold bar from RNAQ Foundation. It is real. I was given two grams. Since it's two grams, I'll keep it for a very long time. If it were the 10grams, I’d have cashed out immediately."

"Thank you so much. I am very blessed, and I feel so honoured to have been selected at random. I'm grateful," she added.

When asked what she was expecting when RNAQ celebrates his birthday in 2027, Dr Adwoa Gyamfiwaa Gyamera said she could not tell what to be given but only hopes to be a part of the winners if there is another giveaway.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian business mogul disclosed that he may distribute free cars on his 2027 birthday.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to gold bar winner's comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"Making good money out of it depends largely on proper market timing."

@RiskPop wrote:

"He selected his friends and said he did random selection 🤔🤔🤔."

@ikillthedeadsea said:

"Means it’s worth nothing. NAM 2 nie."

@stephankekeli asked:

"The 2 grams be how much?"

@Nanaagyemang22 responded:

"2,500 to 3k on the normal gold market."

How did Quaye mark his birthday?

Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, celebrated his 41st birthday and shared photos of himself dressed like a traditional ruler.

In the first photos he shared a day before his birthday, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said he was grateful that he got to celebrate another year.

In the pre-birthday photos shared on Facebook, Quaye was dressed in an all-white attire, symbolic of Ga traditional leaders.

The Bills founder is a Ga who claims to have been raised in Korle-Gono in the Greater Accra Region.

RNAQ explains the logic behind the gold giveaway to fans

Earlier, the business mogul, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, outlined how his gold giveaway to fans will be carried out as part of his birthday celebration on March 21, 2026.

In an Instagram video, he explained that the initiative forms part of his effort to celebrate with his supporters by offering them something of lasting value.

According to him, giving out money would not be sufficient, hence the decision to distribute gold, which he described as an investment asset that can increase in value over time.

RNAQ shares that the gold tablet giveaway is going to be based on age to enhance long-term investment for recipients. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: UGC

The business mogul stated that the gold distribution ranges from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.

He explained that fans between the ages of 18 and 20 will receive one gram of gold, as they have more time to hold onto the asset and allow its value to grow.

According to him, the allocation will increase progressively, with fans above 60 years expected to receive up to five grams of gold, considering they may have less time to wait for the asset to appreciate.

Source: YEN.com.gh