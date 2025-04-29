The member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has sponsored a level 400 student with GH¢100,000

Mrs Cudjoe announced this at the 2025 GIMPA Business School Week conference, triggering a positive response from students

Some social media users have applauded the philanthropist for supporting young entrepreneurs with start-up capital

The member of parliament for Amenfi Central, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has invested huge sums of money in a catfish farming project after hearing about the project during the GIMPA Business School week conference.

The outstanding female politician and wife of award-winning Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew announced on Instagram with photos from the event.

Joana Cudjoe sponsors a GIMPA student with GH¢100,000 to start a Catfish farming. Photo credit: @joanagyancudjoeofficial.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe has been actively involved in the affairs of students as she constantly attends conferences and other engagements to mentor and share entrepreneurship lessons with them.

The philanthropist shared photos on Instagram with this caption:

"As a Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, I’m proud to have invested GHC 100,000 to support a Level 400 business student in starting a catfish farming business."

"This is more than just financial support—it’s a symbol of my unwavering belief in the potential of our youth. By investing in young entrepreneurs, we’re laying the foundation for sustainable development, job creation, and economic growth in our constituency."

"I remain committed to empowering the next generation to rise, lead, and transform their communities. Together, we rise."

Joana Cudjoe sponsors a student with GH¢100,000

Some social media have applauded the politician for investing in the project of the budding entrepreneur. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dollyscontourgh stated:

You are simply the best…Amenfi Central chose right 🔥👏👏👏👏❤️❤️God bless you saaaa🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

benjamohenee stated:

"Please remember me ooo."

terama_bambi stated:

"Good job and God bless you. 🙌."

Joyce_fordjour123 stated:

"God bless u, my queen."

micheysfashion stated:

"Mama for all, God continue to bless you 👏."

sophia. Boadi stated:

"God bless you bountifully Honorable, Heavens will reward you greatly🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Joana Cudjoa gets a high office at GIMPA

Ghanaian politician Joana Gyan Cudjoe was appointed as the chairperson for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Student Representative Council (SRC) women's Parliament executives and representatives.

Keche Andrew's wife, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, looked gorgeous in a stylish green beaded outfit and matching turban, and wore a robe on it as befitting of her role. She shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"I am honoured to be appointed as the Chairperson for the GIMPA SRC Women’s Parliament Executives & Representatives."

"This is a great opportunity to support and empower young women in leadership, advocacy, and governance."

"Together, we will work towards greater inclusion, representation, and impact. Let’s inspire the next generation of women leaders."

Joana Cudjoe cleared to contest in 2024 elections

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Joana Gyan Cudjoe, whose request to lift the ban on her running for office was approved by the Sekondi High Court.

Joana Cudjoe was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Amenfi Central constituency.

Five people sued the political candidate after they claimed she had forged her party card and voting ID leading to political bickering that threatened to stall her political aspirations.

