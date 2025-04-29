Empress Gifty, in a video, flaunted her looks and opened up about her ongoing weight loss journey

The gospel musician shared that she was gradually slimming down from size 18 to size 14 after she and a friend decided to get a physical makeover

The video of Empress Gifty expressing excitement over her weight loss comes amid the musician's recent efforts to enhance her beautiful, youthful looks

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician and TV host Empress Gifty has flaunted her looks and opened up about her weight loss journey.

Empress Gifty excites as she flaunts her looks and shares her weight loss journey. Photo source: @mari_gyata

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Watch Me hitmaker could not hide her excitement after seeing the progress she had made after embarking on an exercise routine to get a slender figure.

Sporting a turquoise blue sleeveless bodycon dress, Empress Gifty showcased her dance moves and admired her slimmer figure. She expressed pride in her weight loss.

The United Showbiz host shared that she was gradually slimming down from size 18 to size 14 after she and a friend decided to get the massive physical transformation they wanted.

Empress Gifty with her husband, Hopeson Adorye. Photo source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

The video of Empress Gifty, who is currently married to a renowned Ghanaian politician, Hopseon Adorye, expressing excitement over her weight loss, comes amid the gospel musician's recent efforts to enhance her beautiful, youthful looks.

In a recent viral video shared by Luxury Aesthetic Clinic on social media, the Jesus Be Too Much crooner was spotted smiling after she underwent a facial procedure that made her skin look radiant and her lips glowing.

Before the facial procedure, Empress Gifty had previously undergone a dental procedure at the Whitestone Dental and Eye Care facility in Accra, where she got composite veneers to make her teeth appear white and perfect.

Reactions to Empress sharing weight loss journey

The video of Empress Gifty admiring her figure after her weight loss journey garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who shared their opinions.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of her flaunting her figure and sharing her weight loss journey below:

whats_up_gh commented:

"I am sure this is the life she dreamt of. She is living her best life."

_deborahdebbie said:

"Eii, is like she has been eyeing that chair for long paa oh or?"

hagara91 commented:

"Outside gentility, home crying 😢. I noticed ever since her ex-husband got married, she has not been happy 😂."

canday214 wrote:

"She is feeling herself ankasa. Don't we all, ladies, want that? You go, girl! I will do the same if I had the means."

Empress Gifty transforms look with new hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty transformed her looks with a new hairstyle in a video that surfaced on social media.

In the video, the award-winning gospel musician sat in a plush salon chair and got boho braids from the braiders of Studio Chique Palour.

Empress Gifty could not stop admiring herself as she marvelled at how her new hairstyle made her look gorgeous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh