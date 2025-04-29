Sandra, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, gt many people talking when she shared details of her dating life after her beloved boyfriend passed on in December 2024

The interview was conducted at the poolside at Palm Garden Resort during the Easter holidays, where Sandra confirmed she was single and was not ready to fall in love with someone else

The TikTok influencer also opened up in the same interview about wanting to focus on her business and not move on too quickly after losing her beloved boyfriend

Sandra, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, has opened up about her relationship status after the passing of the actor in December 2024.

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra shares her relationship status in an interview. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

C Confion's girlfriend shares her relationship status

In a one-on-one chat with thriving Ghanaian blogger Labee's Trend GH, Sandra threw more light on life after the passing of her beloved boyfriend.

The interview was conducted during the Easter holidays, when she stayed at Palm Garden Resort to vacation and celebrate the holidays by giving herself a treat.

Sandra dazzled in her pink two-piece swimwear as she played in the swimming pool while the interview was being conducted.

It may seem as though C Confion's girlfriend is not a great swimmer as she had a pool float around her midsection.

When asked whether she had moved on and found a new lover after her boyfriend passed, she confirmed that there was no gentleman in her life.

She explained in the same interview that the reason she had chosen to be single was that she wanted to focus on her businesses.

"I have never been with any man since C Confion passed away," Sandra said in the interview.

Sandra speaks about her romantic life

Pictures of C Confion and Sandra

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra Adwoa Diamond in photos. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

Sandra Enjoys spicy nkosua ne meko

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, brought smiles to the faces of many social media users after sharing a light-hearted video online.

In the lovely video, she was seen enjoying the famous Ghanaian street snack nkosua ne meko (boiled egg with spicy pepper sauce), while wearing a glossy lip look that drew attention.

She humorously commented on the intense spice level of the pepper, using a playful TikTok effect to dramatise her reaction. The video went viral on social media, with fans admiring how well she enjoyed the street snack.

