Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of her enjoying a gourmet meal at a fancy restaurant.

Dulcie spends GH¢10k on a fancy meal. Image Credit: @dulcies_life

Source: TikTok

Dulcie spends GH¢10,000 on food

Dulcie Boateng took to her TikTok account to share a video of the meal she recently enjoyed with her close friends.

She did not share the name of the male platter that was served by the restaurant; however, in the video, she showed how the meal was presented using frozen ice that created a cloud of smoke adding a lovely effect to how the meal was presented.

Sharing details about her experience at the fancy restaurant in the caption of the TikTok video, Dulcie noted that the meal cost them GH¢10,000. To her disappointment, they were not satisfied.

The Porials Pitch founder explained that she was still hungry after enjoying the fancy meal at the 5-star restaurant.

"Ordering a meal that costs 10,000 Cedis and still being hungry is criminal 😫," she wrote.

The famous Snapchat influencer further stated that she would do a story time explaining how things went down at the fancy restaurant. She added that she did not enjoy the meal alone but with her friends.

Dulcie noted that she and her friends were in disbelief and traumatised when they left the venue after dining there.

"I’ll do a story time in the future. My friends and I were ✨ traumatized ✨"

Reactions to Dulcie's video

The TikTok video garnered attention from many social media users, who were captivated by the elegance of the restaurant and the cost of the meal they ordered.

Below are the reactions to Dulcie's TikTok video:

Sandra💕 said:

"@💕GIFTY🎀 titi sika 100 million o😂Ei God where did we pass😂"

KiKi❤️😊 said:

"Smoke 7000, food 3000😂😂@Miss Afia ☔💖🌈 b3 hw3 eerrr😁."

Hagan Dorcas said:

"You didn’t buy only a meal you bought smoke too😂."

Jannah__ said:

"Dulcie, does the food come with the whole restaurant?😭"

Nyhiraba Nhana Yhaa said:

".May we all be great regardless 🤲🏻❤️🙏"

Emoji 🖤said:

"100 million??? Abi she can go there and eat anytime she’s angry Abi? 😂😂😂 awurade richees and wealth should attack me nowwwww."

Dulcie's estate

Pictures of Dulcie Boateng's real estate project. Image Credit: @dulcie.ox

Source: TikTok

Dulcie Boateng expands into real estate

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Snapchat influencer and entrepreneur Dulcie Boateng took a bold step into the real estate industry, impressing fans with the progress of her latest venture.

In a recent video, Dulcie shared with her followers that she was developing five one-bedroom semi-detached units. She proudly shared that her mother and brother were closely supervising the project to ensure everything ran smoothly.

The post drew praise and admiration from her followers, many of whom commended her ambition and congratulated her on being a hardworking young lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh