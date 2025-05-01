Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has offered to support a determined young man striving to join the security services

The young man shared a viral video pleading for help after facing repeated rejections despite being physically fit

Stonebwoy said the man’s passion touched him, and he is willing to use his influence to help him meet the necessary criteria

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has offered to help a young man realise his dream of joining any of Ghana's security services.

This comes after the young man, whose name has yet to be identified, took to social media to express a strong desire to join the military, police, immigration, fire service, or customs.

In the video, the young man indicated that he was physically fit for the job, adding that he had tried many times without success to get recruited into any of the security services.

"I have tried several times to join either the police, army, immigration, fire service or customs, to no avail. I'm physically fit and strong and I want to use my strength to help my nation, but no one is giving me a chance," he stated.

His heartwarming video went viral, sparking reactions from Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Reacting to this, Stonebwoy stated that he was touched by the young man's passionate appeal to join the security services and wished to help him achieve his dreams.

While counting on his influence and connections in high places to help the young man, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste admitted that it was not going to be easy, but he would try.

"This video touched my heart, I would love to see his dreams come true. And I’m willing to assist him to possibly connect some dots because I don’t think it’s this simple to ask your way into the service via social media lol. He might have to meet certain criteria to make it through," Stonebwoy wrote on X as a quoted reply to the trending video.

Stonebwoy's offer of assistance would come as a significant boost to the young man's pursuit of joining the Ghanaian security services.

With the artiste's rich network, there is hope that the young man's dream of joining the security services may finally come true if he meets all the eligibility requirements.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's offer of assistance

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to Stonebwoy's post, promising to help the young man realise his dreams.

@FortKnoxCrypto said:

"Passion is great, but gotta meet the requirements too."

@PhreePhyfe replied:

"Bro it's not only about requirements but who knows you to push you through."

@chase_fiat also said:

"This is what makes the difference, God bless you. Bhim."

