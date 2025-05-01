Endurance Gets Fans Worried As She Limps and Uses a Walking Stick at a Public Event, Video
- Famous Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand got many of her fans worried when a video of her looking injured surfaced on social media
- The video was captured at the Pulse All-Star Games, where she led her team to victory against influencer Eyram's team
- Many social media users wondered how Endurance got injured, while others wished her a speedy recovery
Talented Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand got many of her fans concerned when she was spotted limping and using a walking stick at a public event.
Endurance Grand injured
On Labour Day, Endurance Grand made a public appearance at the Pulse All-Star Games, and videos of her got her fans worried.
The event was held at Wembly Plus located at East Legon on May 1, 2025. Influencers, Ghanaian celebrities, and news broadcasters, among other prominent names, attended the sports event.
Upon arriving at the venue, Endurance was seen using a brown wooden-like walking stick and looked visibly injured as she limped across the football field.
The DWP dancer was casually dressed in a pair of oversized black trousers and a black and white patterned sleeveless T-shirt. She styled her look by wearing a black scarf and very dark sunglasses.
The talented dancer was the leader of a group which played against the team of the famous Ghanaian influencer, Eyram. Unfortunately for Eyram, her team were not lucky as they lost to Endurance with a scoreline of 2-0.
Video of an injured Endurance
Reactions to the video of Endurance injured
The video touched the hearts of many concerned Ghanaians and fans as they wondered about the cause of Endurance's injury.
Many social media users tagged her in the comment section and wished her TikTok account a speedy recovery, while others prayed for her so she could recover quickly and return to her passion, which is dancing.
Below are the reactions of netizens to the trending video of Endurance Grand looking visibly injured at a public sports event:
😌Calmly_fire🔥said:
"Aaahh she’s injured o😳😭😭 Grand eh and she’s still serving us happiness🥹"
@7918999182943Vine said:
"Speedy recovery Endurance 🙏 🙏🙏🙏"
Magdalene James said:
"speedy recovery endurance 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"
Tata🖤✨ said:
"🥹🥹🥹😭 God look after her🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Lolo said:
"Our Queen is in the house. Lord protect Team Black and make them victorious and 🙌🏽🖤🖤🖤🥰🥰"
Mai💜🫶 said:
"what happened to my babe 🖤🥺🥹🥹"
sandy Appiah babe said:
"oh soo sad,I thought it was a minor injury ooo,may she be healed in Jesus name"
Pictures of Endurance Grand
