Famous Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand got many of her fans worried when a video of her looking injured surfaced on social media

The video was captured at the Pulse All-Star Games, where she led her team to victory against influencer Eyram's team

Many social media users wondered how Endurance got injured, while others wished her a speedy recovery

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Talented Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand got many of her fans concerned when she was spotted limping and using a walking stick at a public event.

Endurance limps and uses a walking stick in the video. Image Credit: @iam_hammy_ and @endurancegrand

Source: TikTok

Endurance Grand injured

On Labour Day, Endurance Grand made a public appearance at the Pulse All-Star Games, and videos of her got her fans worried.

The event was held at Wembly Plus located at East Legon on May 1, 2025. Influencers, Ghanaian celebrities, and news broadcasters, among other prominent names, attended the sports event.

Upon arriving at the venue, Endurance was seen using a brown wooden-like walking stick and looked visibly injured as she limped across the football field.

The DWP dancer was casually dressed in a pair of oversized black trousers and a black and white patterned sleeveless T-shirt. She styled her look by wearing a black scarf and very dark sunglasses.

The talented dancer was the leader of a group which played against the team of the famous Ghanaian influencer, Eyram. Unfortunately for Eyram, her team were not lucky as they lost to Endurance with a scoreline of 2-0.

Video of an injured Endurance

Reactions to the video of Endurance injured

The video touched the hearts of many concerned Ghanaians and fans as they wondered about the cause of Endurance's injury.

Many social media users tagged her in the comment section and wished her TikTok account a speedy recovery, while others prayed for her so she could recover quickly and return to her passion, which is dancing.

Below are the reactions of netizens to the trending video of Endurance Grand looking visibly injured at a public sports event:

😌Calmly_fire🔥said:

"Aaahh she’s injured o😳😭😭 Grand eh and she’s still serving us happiness🥹"

@7918999182943Vine said:

"Speedy recovery Endurance 🙏 🙏🙏🙏"

Magdalene James said:

"speedy recovery endurance 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Tata🖤✨ said:

"🥹🥹🥹😭 God look after her🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Lolo said:

"Our Queen is in the house. Lord protect Team Black and make them victorious and 🙌🏽🖤🖤🖤🥰🥰"

Mai💜🫶 said:

"what happened to my babe 🖤🥺🥹🥹"

sandy Appiah babe said:

"oh soo sad,I thought it was a minor injury ooo,may she be healed in Jesus name"

Pictures of Endurance Grand

Pictures of Endurance Grand looking elegant in stylish outfits. Image Credit: @endurancegrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance speaks on the relationship with Afronita

YEN.com.gh reported that famous and talented dancer Endurance Grand addressed public curiosity surrounding her relationship with fellow dancer Afronita following the latter’s exit from the DWP Academy.

In a recent interview, Endurance clarified that there was no bad blood between them and emphasised that their bond remained intact, even as they pursued separate paths. She noted that they were both currently focused on individual projects.

Concerned fans flooded social media with praise, commending Endurance for her maturity and graceful response throughout the interview.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh