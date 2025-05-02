Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has shared his bank balance on X

The famous rapper made a sarcastic response to a remark made by Bishop Samuel Owusu, the head pastor of Pottersville Church International

Some social media users have offered to send him money via his bank balance or mobile money on X

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has caused a stir after he publicly disclosed his bank balance.

The BET winner made this announcement when he replied to a popular Ghanaian senior pastor of Pottersville Church International, Bishop Samuel Owusu, who claimed that 25-year-olds should have at least GH¢25,000 in their bank accounts.

Sarkodie says he is left with GH¢3,850 to get GH¢25,000 in his bank account. Photo credit: @sarkodi.

Source: Facebook

The man of God emphatically stated that Ghanaian youth should have at least GH¢25,000 in their bank accounts at a certain age in an interview with Onua TV on May 1, 2025.

The 39-year-old rapper and father of two lovely children, Sarkodie, reacted to the post, explaining that he doesn't have that amount, but he had to work harder to get an extra three thousand eight hundred and fifty despite all the fame and music gigs he has played since he rose to the limelight.

Sarkodie claims he is broke

Some Ghanaians have offered to debit Sarkodie's bank account after he disclosed his current bank balance. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@eagleyez7 stated:

"lol we known as investing that sum instead of keeping it at the bank."

@amgentil_

"You say money no be problem so what else."

@TmMboss

"Landlord paa."

@PastorDavenj

"At 27 adey owe mtn quickloan 370ghs with no bank account 😣."

@iamgyimah10

"Saying things like this is another best way of putting the youth into influences."

@SarkBaKwaku1 stated:

"Send ur momo number pls."

@kkd_418 stated:

"😂😂😂😂 sumbro wey dey wear rolex watch $40k."

@Tokyo300003

"23500 Cedis short then I have to game up👊🏿 lacking behind but better than nothing I guess."

@LudaKwame stated:

"Boss drop ur aza make I drop u something small."

@semesta_10

"Send come make I add and take send yo."

Check out the post below:

Sarkodie rocks a coloured haircut

Sarkodie's trademark hairdo has undergone a dramatic transformation, and his new appearance has won many fans.

The well-known Ghanaian rapper attracted a lot of attention when he showed up at an event with a short haircut.

Rapper Sarkodie, who is well-known for influencing up-and-coming musicians through partnerships, has now established a new hairstyle trend in Ghana's music industry.

Wearing a stylish designer attire that comprised an oversized white short-sleeved shirt and black pants, the rapper appeared calm as he arrived with his squad in a popular video.

The Instagram video is below:

Sarkodie brags about his achievements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who used social media to remind followers of his musical accomplishments.

He claimed to be the first rapper to accomplish something, leaving blanks for his admirers to fill in with his accomplishments.

Many criticised him, while others pointed out several things that he was the first Ghanaian rapper to undertake.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Entertainment critic Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh discussed Sarkodie's influence on the Ghanaian music scene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh