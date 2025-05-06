Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio, popularly called Sandra Ababio, said she planned to marry by December 2025

The realtor made this announcement on the Ucook culinary show hosted by gospel musician Empress Gifty

Social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio's marriage plans, as well as her look on the television segment

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio recently expressed her aspiration to marry by December 2025, although she has not yet identified a suitable partner.

In an interview with Empress Gifty on May 4, 2025, Sandra discussed her current relationship status and confirmed that she is available for marriage.

Sandra Ababio talks about her desire to marry by December 2025 in a viral video. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio.

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ababio mentioned that while she enjoys travelling, she uses her journeys primarily for inspiration to enhance her work back home.

She shared her apprehensions regarding marriage, citing the responsibilities and challenges associated with it.

“I’m not married yet. If I were, I would have informed you about my marriage plans. I do not have a partner in the US as I prefer not to complicate my personal life. Being in Ghana, I believe my partner should also be here.”

She reiterated her desire to marry in December but also stated that she had not found a partner.

Ababio also admitted that the complexities of marriage could be overwhelming, and she was scared of what that entailed.

“For now, I’m all alone, so if anyone wants to marry me, I’m available. I recently ended a previous relationship and mentioned that I can quickly switch from dating to breaking up. I admit I can be a bit challenging to deal with.”

The Instagram video is below:

Sandra Ababio talks about her projects

In addition to her aspirations, Ababio discussed her business endeavours and stated that she operates a real estate company in Ghana.

The serial entrepreneur explained that her real estate firm has assisted foreigners in acquiring land and building homes in the country.

“At SA Properties, we handle land sales and housing, particularly for foreigners who often face difficulties securing legitimate deals. Our agency simplifies the process and offers instalment plans, ensuring clients can inspect their properties upon completion.”

Sandra Ababio is one of Ghana's most popular actresses and is also into real estate. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio.

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ababio poses with her daughter

Sandra Ababio has gained attention for her strong bond with her teenage daughter, as they were recently seen vacationing together in coordinating outfits.

The duo showcased their style on social media, with the mother donning a chic black crop top paired with matching pants, accessorised with gold jewellery and a designer bag.

Her daughter, whose name has not been disclosed, complemented her mother’s look in a casual top and white pants while capturing their moments on her iPhone.

The Instagram video is below:

Sandra Ababio rocks a stylish suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sandra Ababio's appearance drawing attention from her social media fans.

The brand influencer and actress wore a short dress and pricey designer heels to show off her sleek legs.

Social media users commented on Ababio's stylish outfit and flawless makeup after she shared the photos.

