Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio and her daughter have inspired many with her fashionable outfits

Sandra Sarfo Ababio and her gorgeous daughter wore elegant two-piece ensembles for their video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Sarfo Ababio and her daughter's video on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio and her teenage daughter have a unique bond as they step out on their luxurious vacation in coordinating outfits.

The celebrity mother and her pretty lookalike daughter are inseparable, judging from the beautiful video trending on Instagram.

Sandra Ababio and her daughter rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio.

Source: Instagram

Kumawood star and brand influencer Sandra Ababio looked effortlessly chic in a black crop top, a stylish long-sleeve top and matching pants.

The style influencer wore one of her signature fringe hairstyles while proudly showing off her smooth and flawless skin after months of advertising for a skincare brand.

She accessorised her look with expensive gold necklaces while showcasing her black designer bag on Instagram.

Sandra Ababio's daughter, whose name is unknown to the public, wore a short-sleeved top and white pants as she took selfies with her iPhone.

Sandra Ababio, daughter, rock stylish outfits

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio and her daughter's outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Champphilemomcberrys stated:

"She looks like u .. is she your younger Sister."

cutesy_akuah stated:

You’re actually really pretty 😍

Kontohxzibition stated:

"Gorgeous ladies."

Omanrebecca stated:

"Invite your old friend small oooo Sandra I want to see you ooo 😂 celps old friend Becky."

Ahendzia stated:

"fresh ladies."

mr____asante stated:

"I was going to comment something lovely but then I realized she's not gonna reply and she probably doesn't know I exist so lemme just look and pass."

Ghprintingmall stated:

"We at Gh Printing Mall'' love you so much."

Watch the video below:

Sandra Ababio slays in a black dress

Ghanaian style influencer Sandra Ababio looked fabulous in an off-shoulder black dress that highlighted her curves.

Sandra Ababio wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and mild makeup while posing beautifully for the cameras.

She styled her look with a stylish, cute Fendi bag for the beautiful photoshoot on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ababio rocks a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Award-winning actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio, who went viral with her flawless look.

Ghanaian style influencer Sandra Ababio showed off her sleek legs in a short dress and pricey designer heels.

Social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio's Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh