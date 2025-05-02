A Ghanaian woman who spent over 25 years working as a cleaner in Switzerland has built a thriving business empire in Ghana

She shared her inspiring story of hard work and determination in an interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix

Now the owner of multiple shops and a steel door company, she plans to permanently return to Ghana to grow her businesses

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman, who lived in Europe for over two decades, has shared an inspiring story of how she became the owner of multiple shops in Ghana.

Opening up about her journey in an interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix, the woman, whose name has yet to be identified, said she relocated to Switzerland many years ago in search of greener pastures.

A Ghanaian woman opens multiple shops in Ghana after working as a cleaner abroad for 25 years. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

After arriving in the Central European country, the woman said she was employed as a cleaner, a job she has held for over 25 years.

Despite the cold weather and challenges in Europe, she remained focused on her goal of building a better life for herself and her family.

She indicated that her years of sacrifice had finally paid off, as she is now in a much better financial position than she was years ago.

She further disclosed that through her cleaning job, she’s been able to establish several businesses across Ghana.

The Switzerland-based Ghanaian woman plans to return home permanently. Photo credit: Theo Dee Doors/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the woman, she is the owner of Theo Dee Doors, a company that deals in quality Turkish steel doors, with several branches in Accra and Kumasi.

She said her success did not come on a silver platter, as she had to work 16 hours a day for over two decades in Switzerland.

“There is money in Switzerland, but life here is tough. If you are not a lazy person, you can make a lot of money here. I work 16 hours a day. I work at four places. I work as a cleaner in a school, a bank, and two other places,” she told Zionfelix.

The woman, who now frequents Ghana more often than before, said she was planning to return home permanently to focus on her many businesses.

Watch the video below:

Switzerland-based Ghanaian woman inspires with multiple businesses

The Switzerland-based woman's interview with Zionfelix has sparked reactions on social media.

Below are a few of the comments in reaction to the video:

@Nyame ba said:

"No, don’t come, ohh madam, please. I made a mistake and came back from the UK after some years, and I have regretted it big time."

@Sir Djan commented:

"If you are abroad and start investing in Ghana, soon you will be getting money back home more than what u earn."

@Home Boui also commented:

"Chale man for travel ooo...Ghana to get capital na hard...no motivational speaker should advise me."

Germany-based lady urges Ghanaians to move abroad

In a related story, Yen.com.gh previously reported that a young Ghanaian lady in Germany encouraged her fellow countrymen and women to move abroad when they get the chance.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the lady stated that living abroad was not difficult, contrary to what some Ghanaians claim.

Netizens who chanced on the video praised the Germany-based lady for saying what they believed was the truth about life abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh