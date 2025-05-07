Lil Win has expressed excitement over John Mahama name-dropping him in his speech at the recent Black Star Experience launch

In his speech the president lauded the actor and his colleagues for their creativity and contributions to the entertainment industry

The president recalled a hilarious movie role Lil Win played alongside Van Vicker and had the crowd laughing as he recollected his favourite scene from the film

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has expressed his excitement after President John Dramani Mahama mentioned him during a speech at the national launch of the Black Star Experience.

Lil Win praises John Mahama after his speech.

The event took place on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Freedom and Justice Monument at Black Star Square in Accra. President Mahama attended the launch with his children, Farida and Shahid Mahama.

In his speech, the president praised Ghanaian creatives for their hard work and contribution to the entertainment industry. He also shared a funny memory from a film that featured Lil Win and Van Vicker. The president’s story made the crowd laugh as he described one of his favourite scenes.

Lil Win later responded on Instagram, thanking President Mahama for mentioning him. He said he was happy to be remembered and appreciated the president’s support. He also said the president has always encouraged him and that he will never forget it. In the post he wrote:

"President John Dramani Mahama, The president of the Republic of Ghana, Daddy thanks soo much for mentioning my name in your speech I am really happy how you always remember me and mention my name in your speeches. Thanks so much for your support and encouragement. I really love you and cannot forget what you are always doing for me. God bless you my President and God bless our Motherland."

The launch was attended by several Kumawood actors, including Michael Afranie, Abrobe, Adanko, Nana Yeboah, and Kala Kumasi. Other personalities at the event included Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Abeiku Santana, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and presidential staffer for the Black Star Experience Rex Omar. YouTuber Wode Waya was also present.

President Mahama arrived at the venue with his children and a security team. He came in a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition, which was reportedly gifted to him by his younger brother.

President John Mahama: John Mahama

Lil Win donates cash to Kwaku Twumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win visited veteran actor Kwaku Twumasi at his Kumasi residence on Monday, May 5, 2025, to support him amid his ongoing health challenges. Lil Win donated GH₵10,000 along with food items to the ailing actor.

The comic actor said Mr Twumasi was one of the industry pioneers who inspired him and many others in Kumawood. He prayed for the veteran’s recovery and shared that he partnered with a popular TikTok star to make the donation possible.

Kwaku Twumasi has been battling health problems after suffering a mild stroke that left him bedridden for over four years. Although he can no longer walk properly, he continues to direct and produce movies.

