Lil Win, in a video, visited his ailing colleague Kwaku Twumasi at his residence on Monday, May 6, 2025

The Kumawood actor donated GH₵10,000 and several items, including cooking items, to Mr Kwaku Twumasi

Many Ghanaians flocked to social media to commend Lil Win for his thoughtful donation to the ailing actor

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning veteran Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win visited his colleague, Mr Kwaku Twumasi, on Monday, May 5, 2025, at his residence in Kumasi as he battles ongoing health challenges.

Lil Win donates GH₵10k and items to ailing veteran actor Kwaku Twumasi. Photo source: @officiallilwin, @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the Wezzy Empire record label boss, the comic actor was spotted alongside some individuals unloading several items, including foodstuffs, toiletries and sachet water, from his luxurious Dodge Ram pickup truck at Mr Twumasi's residence.

During the presentation of the items, Lil Win expressed his gratitude to Kwaku Twumasi for being an inspiration and one of the big pioneers who paved the way for him and the current generation of actors in the Kumawood movie industry.

He prayed for the veteran actor to recover from his health challenges and live a longer and healthier life.

Lil Win shared that he had collaborated with a famous TikTok personality to get the items for the ailing actor. The comic actor also donated GH₵10,000 for Mr Twumasi’s upkeep.

Kwaku Twumasi’s relative, who was seated beside him, expressed gratitude to Lil Win for his generous gesture towards them.

Nana Ama McBrown with her colleague Kwaku Twumasi. Photo source: @kays_photographs

Source: Instagram

The Kumawood actor’s donation to Mr Twumasi comes a few weeks after the ailing actor and other veterans, including Grace Nortey, Naana Hayford and Paa George, were honoured by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, as part of the maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) event, which began on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and concluded on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The ailing actor received a citation from the minister in recognition of his immense contribution to the growth of the Kumawood movie industry.

The Ashanti Regional Minister also came up with the initiative to provide support for the neglected veteran actors who were experiencing challenges after their stint in the industry.

Kwaku Twumasi’s health challenges

Kwaku Twumasi has been battling health issues since he was struck by a mild stroke, which left him bedridden for over four years.

The veteran actor now has difficulty walking, although he can talk like any normal person. In an old interview, he shared that the period of his illness was a hard time for him, but his family was so supportive, singling out his wife for praise.

He said he had suspended his acting career due to his health condition, but continues to direct and produce movies.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Lil Win for his donation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@nelsonalpha82 commented:

"Adom Nyame will continue to bless you and your generation, I always tap into your blessings 🙏🙏🙏."

@emmanuelkumih93 said:

"Such a humble young man with great influence and riches. Many blessings, Legend!!!🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰."

@AfriyieMensah-d9l commented:

"Lil Win, keep it up, your good work is doing God bless you 🙏👍."

Yaw Dabo donates Suzy Pinamang

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo donated money to Suzy Pinamang, the Bantama SDA SHS student who suffered a severe eye injury after a shooting incident.

The Kumawood actor admonished the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for neglecting the student after her injury.

Yaw Dabo also shared that he would tour several media platforms to help Suzy Pinamang receive the help she needs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh