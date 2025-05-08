PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality and tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has suffered another disqualification in her attempt to secure the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon.

Guinness World Record: Afua Asantewaa Disqualified In Her Second Singathon Attempt

In a press release shared by Afua on her official Instagram page, she confirmed that her second attempt to secure the record was unsuccessful.

