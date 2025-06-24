Ananzo confirmed that he had received the $5,000 gift from Davido but had not spent any of it yet

He shared how the viral video and Davido’s gesture brought him major exposure, including being picked up in a luxury vehicle

Despite the fame, Ananzo remains committed to his roots at the washing bay while actively working toward his goals

Fast-rising Ghanaian music promoter, Eugene Ananzo Junior, best known as Ananzo Official, has finally put to rest speculation on whether he received the $5,000 promised to him by Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido.

The social media sensation disclosed that Davido sent some representatives recently to hand him the huge sum of money. However, one of the most interesting things he said is that he has yet to spend a dime.

Social media sensation Ananzo discloses he is yet to spend a dime of the $5,000 gifted to him by Davido. Photo credit: UGC (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

He disclosed this during an interview on Joy Prime. The TikTok sensation said he will forever be grateful to the singer for fulfilling his promise after the video of him singing Davido's 'With You' trended online.

Speaking during the interview, Ananzo said:

“I believe God transformed himself into Davido to come and bless me and my team.”

His statement comes after Davido sent a luxurious vehicle to pick him up, after which he was gifted the colossal amount of cash.

Videos of the sequence of events shared online depicted Ananzo wearing a huge smile throughout, as this was a life-changing moment for him.

It was not just about handing over the money to Ananzo; Davido's team treated the budding talent to a unique experience and warmly received him on top of other thoughtful gestures.

Watch the video showing the moment Ananzo received the $5,000 below:

Ananzo speaks on plans with the $5,000

During the interview, Ananzo was asked about his plans with the money. The gentleman replied that he has chosen not to touch the money as a strategic decision and would communicate once he settles on the best way to invest the cash gift.

“I have not touched the $5,000 Davido gave me. It is there,” he said. When asked what he plans to do with the money, he simply responded, “It will come in the media soon.”

Ananzo's rise to fame was nothing short of spectacular. The young talent has been working at a local washing bay for close to 10 years, striving to fund his secondary school education. The young man cultivated a niche for himself, singing during working hours, which struck a chord with his customers and many social media users.

The TikTok sensation, Ananzo, says his plans for the $5,000 gifted to him by Davido will be made public soon, but for now, the money remains untouched. Photo credit: Davido (Instagram)

Source: UGC

Even with his newfound fame and opportunities, Ananzo hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He says he’s still committed to working at the washing bay, which he now considers a key part of his identity. At the same time, he’s chasing a bigger dream: becoming one of Africa’s top music promoters.

“I’m still that boy from the bay,” he said. “But now the world is listening.”

Watch the video of his interview below.

Ananzo appreciates Davido for the exposure

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ananzo remained deeply grateful for the exposure he received from Davido's response, even before receiving the $5,000 promised to him.

He said the repost opened doors for him, helping him meet celebrities and build a Nigerian fanbase.

