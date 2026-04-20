Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, reconciled after she announced their separation in a TikTok live session on April 1, 2026

During the separation drama, Afua Asantewaa drew backlash after involving her daughter, Afia Etruwaa, in a TikTok live to take shots at her estranged husband

A video of Kofi Owusu Aduonum reuniting with Afia Etruwaa went viral as the duo were seen dancing together, signalling the feud had been resolved

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Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, reunited with his daughter, Afia Etruwaa, in a viral video that has sparked reactions online.

Afua Asantewaa's husband reunites with daughter Afia Etruwaa after she apparently 'disowned' him amid his separation from her mother. Image credit: @winkysly3, @delay.ba/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa sparked an online firestorm on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, when she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

The disclosure followed speculation that her marriage had crumbled after she shared subtle hints in her social media posts after moving to North America.

Speaking with Prophet Fire Oja, Afua Asantewaa confirmed the speculation and said they were currently separated but not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa’s daughter shades father

At the height of her separation drama with her husband, Afua Asantewaa roped her eldest daughter, Afua Etruwaa, into the controversy to take shots at her father.

In a TikTok Live video, Afua Asantewaa and some friends asked Afia whether she could recognise her father based on his recent actions.

In response, Afia Etruwaa smiled as she nodded in agreement, appearing to denounce her father publicly.

The video sparked an uproar on social media as many Ghanaians called out Afua Asantewaa for involving her daughter in her feud.

The Facebook video of Afua Asantewaa's daughter 'denying' her father is below.

Afua Asantewaa’s husband reunites with daughter

Following the separation drama, Afua Asantewaa reunited with her husband in spectacular fashion.

In a video, Afua Asantewaa was seen with her Kofi Owusu Aduonum as they both accepted that they had forgiven each other and were ready to get their marriage back on track.

To drive home the reconciliation, a video of Afua Asantewaa’s husband and her daughter also surfaced on social media.

The video showed the duo dancing together, signalling that all had been forgiven.

Below is the TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa's husband and daughter reconciling after she ‘denounced’ him.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa’s husband-daughter reunion

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Afua Asantewaa’s daughter reuniting with her father.

Giftioux babe said:

"The man's healing will take a very long time."

Honey❤️ wrote:

"Open your eyes, Mr."

Ella commented:

"This is the kind of man I want oo🥰."

Bertha Ethel Briamah commented:

"Don't mind negative talks. Love nkoaaa."

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afia Etruwaa, reacts to her parents' reunion after 'disowning' her father during their separation drama. Image credit: AfuaAsantewaaOAduonum

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa's daughter reacts to parents' reunion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's daughter reacted to her parents' reunion after denouncing her father during the split.

In a video, Afia Etruwaa and her mother vibed to Shatta Wale's massive hit Street Crown and smiled and nodded along as he sang about healing wounds.

The video of Afua Asantewaa appearing to signal reconciliation with her father triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh