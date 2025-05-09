The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been scheduled for May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena in Accra

Numerous old and new school artistes are expected to grace the stage and entertain the crowd at this year's event

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top performances to look out for from your favourite artistes billed for the 2025 TGMAs

The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) event is upon us, which takes place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 10, 2025, promises to be an unforgettable night for music lovers.

With less than a day to go for the annual music awards scheme event, the stage is set for a host of Ghanaian artistes to entertain the huge crowd who will be present at the venue and at home watching from the comfort of their televisions.

As we get set for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top performances to look out for from your favourite artistes on the bill for the night.

1. Stonebwoy

The reigning and defending TGMA Artiste of the Year award winner is expected to replicate the exhilarating performance he delivered last year, which earned him massive plaudits from Ghanaians on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Stonebwoy is considered by many, including music critics, as arguably the best performer in Ghana and across Africa. With songs like Jejereje and Overlord, fans can expect a top-notch display from the BHIM Nation president, who will be determined to make another big statement.

2. Fameye

Fameye has grown leaps and bounds as an artiste over the last year. He has also been one of the most energetic stage performers in the Ghanaian music industry in recent years.

The singer, likened by many to Okomfo Kwadee, will be one to look out for in terms of musical performances, with his high-octane songs like Very Soon and Not God likely to get the crowd going on an emotionally charged rollercoaster ride at the event.

3. King Promise

The odds-on favourite to take home the ultimate Artiste of the Year award has a chance to redeem himself on Saturday after receiving massive backlash from Ghanaians for what was described by many as a lacklustre performance at the 2024 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

King Promise has had a very successful period on multiple musical stages and has received praise from critics for the improvements he has made since last year’s show. He has entertained numerous crowds worldwide from his True To Self album world tour to his Promised Land festival event over the last year.

With songs like Paris, Continental and Favourite Story, the singer will no doubt shake the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre and get people on their feet throughout the night with his performance.

4. Kweku Smoke

Kweku Smoke proved himself to Ghana and the continent that he could rub shoulders with the very best on the musical stage despite being a hip-hop artiste in 2024.

The rapper received critical acclaim from fans and colleagues, including three-time BET Awards winner Sarkodie, for his performance at the maiden edition of his ‘The Revival Concert’ on December 18 in Accra.

The Artiste of the Year nominee will no doubt prove why he was the only hip-hop artiste to earn a nomination in the big category at the event.

5. Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty has undoubtedly had the best year ahead of her colleagues in the Ghanaian gospel music fraternity during the year under review. She has been one of the most-billed artistes at musical events since last year and has yet to disappoint any crowd whenever she steps on stage.

With her Watch Me song, she will bring the energetic performance that the crowd will expect in what could be the biggest night in the gospel musician's long career.

