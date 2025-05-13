26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has responded to King Paluta's congratulatory message

The Best Afrobeat Artiste of the Year has ignored fellow musician Stonebwoy's message on X

King Promise's actions have caused a lot of online discussion, as many people are still upset by the strained connection between the gifted musicians

On May 10, 2025, Gregory Bortey Newman, widely known as King Promise, was awarded the prestigious Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In addition to this significant accolade, he also secured victories for Best Afropop Song of the Year for his hit “Paris” and Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year.

Despite his remarkable achievements, King Promise has notably overlooked a congratulatory message from renowned Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, which he posted on the social media platform X.

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, known for hit songs like “Nominate” and “Cedar,” took to X on May 12 to commend King Promise, welcoming him into “the league of winners.”

However, as of now, King Promise has not acknowledged Stonebwoy’s message, leading to speculation and discussion among fans and the media alike. In a recent interview, King Promise downplayed the significance of the congratulatory post, sharing,

“I have received the congrats, but I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t really think it’s like anything to speak about.”

Additionally, he mentioned that while he had heard about the message from Stonebwoy through others, he had not personally seen it and asked those informing him to remain calm, indicating that he does not view the interaction as a big deal.

King Promise replies to King Paluta's message

In contrast to his response to Stonebwoy, 29-year-old musician King Promise has engaged with fellow nominee King Paluta on X.

After losing the coveted Artiste of the Year title to King Promise, Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, graciously acknowledged his competitor’s success on May 11, 2025

"Congratulations to Big Greg @IamKingPromise! Apicki!"

His post has sparked a series of reactions online, showcasing the camaraderie and sportsmanship that continue to characterise the Ghanaian music industry, despite the competitive nature of the awards.

Stonebwoy’s PRO fires back at Tilly Akua Nipaa

