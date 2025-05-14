Shatta Wale took to the comments section of King Promise's Instagram post where he had shared photos of himself holding the awards he won at the TGMA

The Artiste of the Year winner was tipped by the dancehall star to win the ultimate prize at the coveted award show, and his prediction came true

Aside from the Artiste of the Year award, King Promise also won awards for Best AfroPop Song, Best Afropop/Afribeats Song, and Album/EP of the Year

Shatta Wale has congratulated King Promise after his big night of wins at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The dancehall star took to the comments section of King Promise’s Instagram post to celebrate him winning Artiste of the Year.

Before the event, Shatta Wale publicly backed King Promise to win the top award. His prediction came true on May 10, 2025, when he was named Artiste of the Year at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

King Promise won four awards on the night. Aside from Artiste of the Year, he also took home Best AfroPop Song, Best Afropop/Afrobeats Song, and Album/EP of the Year. His performance over the past year, including hit songs and international tours, played a major role in his success.

In 2024, King Promise lost the TGMA best artist award to Stonebwoy. However, many believed it was a close contest. This year, both artists were once again among the favourites, with King Promise leading the nominees that included Joe Mettle, Black Sherif, King Paluta, Team Eternity Ghana, Kweku Smoke, and Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale, who was once banned from the TGMA, showed support for King Promise both online and in person. A video that went viral before the event showed the two artists speaking in Ga and sharing a friendly moment.

King Promise receives praise for TGMA success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abeikusantana wrote:

"Congratulations Champion King 👑."

vicmensa said:

"BEING SOLID IS WORTH ITS WEIGHT IN GOLD."

manifestive wrote:

"You dey deserve am pass 👑. It’s been your time since since."

amkhintruth said:

"You wore big shoe yesterday, you won big awards today. Biggest promising inspo!!!⭐️"

mardy_dieya commented:

"Whether it’s your first or whatever….., you still won and we are super proud of you. More wins 🔥❤️."

ege_paul_b commented:

"Congratulations buh next time don’t compare yourself to Stonebwoy. We all saw how he came into the industry."

King Promise to fund PRO, Tilly's education

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that King Promise pledged to fully sponsor entertainment pundit Tilly Akua Nipaa's master's education.

Tilly actively supported King Promise's campaign for Artiste of the Year at the 2025 TMGA, appearing on various media platforms to advocate for him.

After winning the award on May 10, 2025, King Promise announced his decision to fund her education, recognising her contributions to his success.

The award-winning Ghanaian musucian stated that upon learning of her educational aspirations from his management team, he felt compelled to assist.

