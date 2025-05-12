Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni has received a certificate from the organisers of the Grammy Awards

Ghanaian Afrobeat and Reggae musician Rocky Dawuni shared the goods on all his social media platforms

Some Ghanaians and music lovers have congratulated the veteran musician for inspiring the youth with his music

Ghanaian reggae and afrobeat musician, Rocky Dawuni, has received a prestigious honour from the Grammy Awards Academy, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

In a heartfelt post shared on his Facebook page on May 10, 2025, the four-time Grammy nominee proudly showcased a certificate acknowledging his nomination in the 67th Grammy Awards.

Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni gets Grammy honour in Reggae category. Photo credit: @rockydawuni.

Source: Instagram

The certificate recognised his acclaimed song "Rise," which has been nominated for the coveted Best Global Music Performance category.

With gratitude, the "Beautiful People" hitmaker took a moment to thank his dedicated team, shining a light on the producers and musicians whose collective efforts made this recognition possible.

Rocky Dawuni posted a photo online upon landing in Los Angeles with this caption

"I just landed in Los Angeles and received this Grammy certificate for #Rise in the mail. ‘Rise’ was nominated for ‘Best Global Music Performance’ at the 67th Grammy Awards."

"Blessings and love to all the musicians, producers, and incredible team who made it possible."

Grammy celebrates Rocky Dawuni

Some social media users have commented on Rocky Dawuni's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the post on X below:

Vybz Kartel hails Rocky Dawuni

Reggae legend Vybz Kartel praised Rocky Dawuni during their interactions at the 67th Grammy Awards, amplifying the significance of Dawuni’s achievements.

Kartel acknowledged Rocky's talent and hard work by stating that:

"If you've been nominated four times, then you're doing something good,"

Rocky Dawuni's remarkable journey makes him the most-nominated Ghanaian artist in Grammy history, having received four nominations throughout his two-decade-long career.

A video recorded by Ghanaian pop-culture hub Blac Volta captured the exchange between Dawuni and Kartel, where Rocky celebrated Vybz Kartel's influential role in shaping the dancehall genre, fostering a sense of camaraderie and respect among artists from different backgrounds.

The TikTok video is below:

Rocky Dawuni addresses Grammy hiplife eulogy controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rocky Dawuni, who shared his thoughts on the controversy over a recent hiplife eulogy at the Grammy Awards.

The artist urged fans to refrain from dividing Ghanaian musicians with the hiplife eulogy. Rocky Dawuni also stressed the importance of highlighting accomplishments and skills in the music business.

