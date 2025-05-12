Ghanaian actor Richard Kweku Asante, popularly Kalybos, has inspired his fans to work out after he flaunted his biceps at the 2025 TGMA

Comic actor Kalybos looked classy in a two-piece outfit by a famous Ghanaian fashion designer on the red carpet

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin and others have commented on Kalybos's look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian comic actor Richard Kweku Asante, popularly called Kalybos, was among the best-dressed male celebrities at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The brand influencer wore a custom-made outfit by award-winning male fashion designer Abrantie The Gentleman to celebrate outstanding musicians in Ghana at the prestigious awards show.

Ghanaian actor Kalybos looks dapper in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @kalybos1.

Actor Kalybos's outfit turned heads on the red carpet as the fashion designer used expensive swaroski stones to design the sleeveless tuxedo which he paired with black trousers and shiny black trousers.

The celebrity model inspired his fans with his classy haircut and beard, which has become a trend on Instagram.

His outfit was not only the focus of attention on the red carpet, but some celebrities have praised his wealthy wife, who lives abroad, for taking good care of him as a supportive wife.

Kalybos flaunts his muscles at TGMA

Jeffreynortey1 stated:

"Brooo… you own a charity home .. you giving arms."

Kobbykingmusic stated:

"Aware3 b3y3 d3 oo 😍 see how he's becoming big and more fresh ❤️😁.. buh guys aware3 b3y3 d3 a egyina obaapa so.. not yaanom fo) no 😂."

K. Trixter stated:

"Kalybos dey gym 👏🔥🙌."

Ali_daterush stated:

"My dad nailed it ❤️❤️👏."

Qwasiblay1 stated:

"Straight Outta the Oven. You cooked, Bruv 🥂."

blaqcoffee_gram stated:

"See Muscle 😂💪🏾."

iamsimplymarian stated:

"Shut. Down!🔥 This is too nice 🙌🏾👏🏾 Arms are Arming. Face is giving 😍 but Babe please, are the trousers elastic enough for me to fit in?🥹😍🥲."

pewodieklodin stated:

"My favorite attire for the night 😘."

yaa_bema stated:

"Way3 obolo oo 😊wo yere feedi wo paa ong 😂🎉."

li.am_gh stated:

"Bra Kary baako p3! Arms na ba rof!."

The Instagram video is below:

Kalybos dons an elegant agbada

Ghanaian male model Kalybos modelled in a classy white agbada designed with yellow beads for an editorial photoshoot.

He accessorised his look with an expensive wristwatch and completed his look with a yellow Mobutu hat.

The Instagram photos are below:

Kalybos's wife rocks a stylish outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian Kalybos nearly broke the internet with his pre-wedding photos on Instagram.

Kalybos and his beautiful wife wore sophisticated attire for their showstopping photoshoot that nearly broke the internet.

The soon-to-be bride looked classy in long African braids and a modest short dress that flaunted her sleek legs.

For the romantic photo shoot, Kalybos looked dashing as always in trainers and a stylish two-piece dress.

The Instagram photos are below:

Kalybos shares his marriage experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Kalybos, who shared details of his six-month marriage.

Kalybos mentioned a few of his favourite things during an interview with Ahuofe Patri on Felicia Osei's show on Onua FM.

Some social media users have commented on Kalybos's recent interview about life after marriage on Instagram.

