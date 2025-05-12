Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, has prophesied about President John Dramani Mahama

Agradaa's prophecy comes after Sammy Gyamfi gifted her some dollars during their recent engagement

In a video, the popular evangelist noted that her God had revealed to her that President Mahama will cross his remaining four years and be voted into office for another term.

She made he remarks during a recent church service at her auditorium at Weija junction, in reaction to Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift.

Agradaa has responded positively to the gift, thanking Mr Gyamfi on her various social media handles.

She was grateful that the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board had forgiven her and honoured her despite her initial support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2024 election period.

Agradaa, in her video, further poured out blessings on Sammy Gyamfi and also gave a prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama. She prophesied that John Dramani Mahama would be President again.

Meanwhile, President Mahama in 2028 will exhaust his four-year tenure. After 2028, the constitution prohibits him from contesting again since he has consumed all his two-terms following his 2012 election as President, unless the country's Constitution is amended.

Source: YEN.com.gh