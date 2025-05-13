John Dumelo has stated that he organised buses for level 100 students of the University of Ghana to take them home on their vacation

Announcing this on X (formerly Twitter), the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon attached a video of himself bonding with the students

The heartwarming gesture pleased many social media users, who trooped to the comments section to hail the MP for his good work

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has arranged free buses for level 100 students of the University of Ghana to return home for their vacation.

MP and Deputy Minister John Dumelo organises buses for University of Ghana students. Photo source: johndumelo

Source: Instagram

The initiative took place on Monday, May 12, 2025. It covered destinations including Ho, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, and Elmina.

The MP announced the gesture on X (formerly Twitter), where he also shared a video of himself interacting with the students before their departure.

In his post, he wrote:

"Yesterday, I organised free buses for level 100 Legon students to go back home safely for vacation. HO, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Elmina etc. #idey4u"

Many social media users praised the MP for his continued support for students, calling the gesture timely and thoughtful.

This is not the first time the MP has organised free transportation for students of the University of Ghana.

In December 2024, shortly after winning the parliamentary seat, he launched a similar initiative during the Christmas break. That arrangement, titled ‘Travel Home with John Dumelo’, provided buses to several towns including Ejisu, Konongo, Winneba, and Ho.

John Dumelo won the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the December 7, 2024, elections. Running on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he defeated the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), by a margin of 2,200 votes. Dumelo polled 34,800 votes, while Alhassan had 32,600.

During his campaign, he focused heavily on student needs. He donated laptops, visited halls regularly, and worked on projects aimed at solving accommodation problems on campus. His efforts helped him build strong support within the university community.

John Dumelo is being hailed for his efforts to assist his constituents and Ghanaians in general. Photo source: johndumelo

Source: UGC

Ghanaians praise John Dumelo for bus transport

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

komprah wrote:

"The seat de3, go keep am for your room inside coz you go chop the position forever 😂😂🙌🙌🙌"

kenny1 said:

"28 years in power for you....whether you like it or not ..God bless 🙏 we dey 4you🔥🔥🔥"

koamprah said:

"You are trying! U are really a servant. If we should get multiples, you and 'Kwame A plus', a lot more people will be fine, which is good for the country at large."

John Dumelo replies to fan's money request

Dumelo recently responded to a fan's request for money on X (formerly Twitter) by highlighting his prior donation of four months' salary to the government, indicating he wouldn't be paid again until September 2025.

This exchange occurred amid discussions about asset declarations by public officials, with social media users questioning whether he had met the deadline. YEN.com.gh reported that his witty response was praised.

