Ghanaian preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has called out the leadership of the NDC in the Ashanti Region over what he feels is neglect

In a video, the renowned preacher noted that the branch executives have abandoned him after seeking his support during the campaign period and winning the elections

He also called out the regional executives, accusing them of failing to honour a promise they made to him before the elections

Ghanaian preacher Ebenezer Opambour, founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, has cut ties with the Ashanti National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives.

In a video, he voiced concerns over what he described as neglect by the party officials following their December 7, 2024, election victory.

Rev Opambour laments NDC's neglect. Image source: Rev Opambour

Source: Facebook

Rev Opambour and his junior pastor claimed that their relationship with the regional executives has been strained, accusing them of forsaking him after they won power.

He also cited a failed promise the NDC made to him during the campaign and election period. According to Rev Obofour, the party promised to construct the road leading to their church; however, after winning the polls, he and his church have been neglected.

The aggrieved preacher, therefore, warned the regional executives (excluding one chairman, Nana Kwasi) to stay away from him and not set foot on his premises, either the church or his home.

"Apart from Chairman Nana Kwasi, no NDC member should call on me to come and speak at any event except Chairman Nana Kwasi. Stay in your offices and do your work.

"No one should call my phone and even ask about me. Do not call and speak to me about party-related matters anymore."

He reminded the party executives of the fact that he was and is still the relevant preacher they approached before the 2024 elections to seek his support for President Mahama. He further vowed to construct the road by himself if the party executives failed to do so.

In the video, Opambour clarified that his anger is directed at the Ashanti Regional executives, not the entire NDC party, President John Dramani Mahama, or the national executives.

Watch Rev Opambour's video below:

Afiapena1

Eeeeeiii everybody supports parties for their own interests. So long as they will benefit then they love and support the party

2d ago

SkyIsTheLimit

asantenii de3 anka wode NDC rey3 den?

1d ago

Adams

oh Opambore you go explain taya

17h ago

agyemang Prempeh

So you were fighting Akuffo Addo because of your interest

2d ago

daakyehene253

minister of settings and concert.

2d ago

Yaw Berma

Mmoa😂😂

2d ago

ABDUL RASHID

Moy3 Mmoa paaa

2d ago

westa

so he has really stopped wearing the flower coat

1d ago

Asesewa

anyone who deliberately contributed to NPP's defeat will surely pay for it. i have said it several times

Source: YEN.com.gh