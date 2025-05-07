Ghanaian politician John Dumelo interacted with his fans on X, and one fan made him give an epic reply to one of his concerns

On X, the fan asked the MP for money amid ongoing tensions regarding him and other politicians failing to abide by President Mahama's directive to declare their assets

Mr Dumelo's reply got many people laughing hard in the comment section, while others asked him whether he had declared his assets

Actor turned politician John Dumelo gave an incredible reply to a fan who asked him for money during his interaction with his millions of fans on X.

Dumelo responds to a fan asking for money

Mr Dumelo took to X to greet his followers with a simple "Hi," hoping to spark some interaction with his millions of fans.

In response, one X user, Sumaila Zuberu, playfully engaged the MP hopeful by asking if he had something for him in terms of monetary value to kickstart the day.

Sumaila humorously addressed Dumelo as “Onable,” a lighthearted Ghanaian twist on the formal title “Honourable,” often used in jest online.

"Onable onable. Something for the boys?" the fan asked.

Fan's plea to Dumelo

In responding to Sumaila on X, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP asked him whether he was not aware that him donating his four months' salary to the government.

He noted that if the fan was in dire need of money from him, he would have to wait till September when he would be paid.

U no hear say i donate my salary for 4 months? Until September bro

Mr Dumelo's reply comes on the back of President John Dramani Mahama sanctioning government appointees who failed to declare their assets by the deadline.

John Dumelo's epic reply

Reactions to Dumelo's reply to a fan

Many people in the comment section wondered whether Mr Dumelo had declared his assets since the deadline had been extended to May 7, 2025.

Others also applauded the politician for his beautiful reply to the fan, citing that it was an excellent way to avoid being billed.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Mr Dumelo's reply to the fan who requested money from him:

@madison_ben5 said:

"Tomorrow is the deadline ooooo. You complete am ? Don’t disgrace yourself and the president with little things like this. It’s not good brother"

@iamedemgabby2 said:

"Hahaha 🤣. This means you didn't declare your assets before the deadline as was reported by @Manasseh_Azure 🤦"

@metamorfos28 said:

"Nice way of dodging billing😂"

@kojocona said:

"But Onable, you declared before deadline anaa?"

Why Dumelo deserves Deputy Agric Minister

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama named John Setor Dumelo as the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, a move that sparked both excitement and debate.

Dumelo, an award-winning actor and now Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, is fit for the role considering his history in farming.

YEN.com.gh outlined five compelling reasons why Dumelo was well-suited to be the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture.

