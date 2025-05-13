King Promise in an interview with Hitz FM explained why he has not acknowledged Stonebwoy's congratulatory message after his TGMA win

The singer said he did not see it as a big deal if he replied to Stonebwoy or not and dodged questions enquiring whether he would respond

King Promise clinched the Artiste of the Year title ahead of Stonebwoy after missing out on the coveted award to the dancehall star in 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician King Promise has explained why he did not respond to Stonebwoy's congratulatory message after winning Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

King Promise speaks on Stonebwoy's congratulatory message. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Hitz FM, the Afrobeats singer said he did not see it as a big deal and avoided questions about whether he would eventually reply. He made it clear that replying or not replying was not important to him.

This comes a year after King Promise congratulated Stonebwoy for winning the same award in 2024. At the time, Stonebwoy did not respond. He later claimed it was an oversight because of the number of messages he received.

In an interview last year, King Promise said he was not bothered when Stonebwoy ignored his message.

Now that he has won the award himself, many fans believe he is returning the favour by ignoring Stonebwoy’s message. The dancehall star had posted on X to congratulate King Promise and welcomed him into the group of TGMA Artiste of the Year winners.

Tension between the two started in 2024 when both were nominated for Artiste of the Year. Fans of both camps expected their favourite artiste to win, fuelling the spirit of competition between the two musicians.

King Promise's refusal to explicitly acknwledged Stonebwoy's message has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Musician Stonebwoy' trends after King Promise snub Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

King Promise's comments on Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kingmorganjnr3153 said:

"Look at him sympathy award dey make you think you’re on the same level with the boy."

chris_phama said:

"Smh see dont let this social media followers deceive you or this tgma award this lie to that you reach stone, wale or Sark inn level cuz you're still an upcoming musician in Ghana."

awuraabenaadepa3 commented:

"The hate on stonebwoy will keep him going harder. #Psalm23 always 🙏."

dumanyojustine wrote:

"If u like don't talk about it, still stonebwoy performance is taking over ur artists of the year on internet."

toma_bobobi_kudzo said:

"Mmm this guy paaa stone be ur mate."

Stonebwoy praises TGMA after bagging awards

YEN.com.gh reported Stonebwoy shared a heartfelt message after the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where he won three awards but missed out on Artiste of the Year to King Promise.

He expressed gratitude to his fans, known as BHIM Nation, for their constant support and reflected on his journey in the music industry, emphasising the importance of hard work and perseverance.

Stonebwoy pledged to continue representing Ghana and Africa on the global stage as well as the prestigious award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh