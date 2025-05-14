Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, lamented about the appreciation of the dollar against the cedi, which has brought her constraints

The media personality complained that it was now difficult to send money home to Ghana, as she now has to spend more dollars to

She urged people back in Ghana who depend on her for money to pray that the dollar depreciates so she can be able to spend easily

Ghanaian social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur has shared her frustration over the recent strength of the US dollar, revealing the financial pressure it has placed on her as someone living abroad.

In a video she posted on social media, NDA explained that the rising value of the dollar has made it increasingly expensive for her to support loved ones back in Ghana.

She expressed concern that the cost of remitting money to Ghana has climbed significantly, forcing her to spend more than usual. According to her, the situation has become burdensome, especially as she continues to receive requests for financial support from home.

NDA, urged her audience back in Ghana to pray for a decline in the dollar’s strength. She noted that this would ease the pressure on Ghanaians abroad who feel obligated to send money home. However, after facing backlash online, she later removed the video from her social media platforms.

Her remarks come at a time when the Ghanaian cedi has made noticeable gains against major international currencies. In the retail market, the cedi appreciated by 6.25% week-on-week against the dollar, making it the best-performing currency among 15 Sub-Saharan African currencies. This brings its year-to-date growth against the dollar to 16.29%.

At the end of the previous week’s trading, the cedi stood at a mid-rate of GH¢13.60 to one dollar in the retail market. In the interbank market, the cedi was going for GH¢12.89 to a dollar as of May 12, 2025. The market remained well-supplied with a total of US$378.6 million in circulation.

Additionally, the local currency posted week-on-week gains of 7.61% against the British pound and 5.81% against the euro, showing a stronger overall performance. This has brought significant joy to Ghanaians who hope this will reflect on the pricing of goods and services. There have already been calls for a reduction of items on the market. Some business folks have however, have expressed reluctance to reduce the prices of their services.

Mines worker prays for stronger dollar

A Ghanaian mine worker, Raymond Thompson, was seen in a viral TikTok video praying for the US dollar to strengthen against the cedi.

His unusual plea reflects concerns among workers whose salaries are tied to the dollar, as the cedi's recent appreciation affects their earnings.

YEN.com.gh reported that since early 2025, the cedi has gained steadily against major currencies, with the exchange rate dropping to GH¢13.30 per US dollar.

