Empress Gifty, in a video shared on TikTok, visited her late mother Agaaga's burial site to spend time with her

The gospel musician was overwhelmed with emotions as she cleaned the late Agaaga's tombstone and decorated it with a bouquet before speaking

Empress Gifty's visit to the late Agaaga's burial site comes as her feud with televangelist Agradaa intensifies

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has visited her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaaga's burial site, amid her ongoing feud with controversial televangelist Agradaa.

Empress Gifty visits her late mother, Evangelist Aba Annan's burial site amid her renewed feud with Agradaa. Photo source: @empressgifty60

Source: TikTok

The newly crowned Telecel Ghana Music Awards' Traditional Gospel Song award winner took to her official TikTok page on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to share a video of herself spending time at her late mother's cemetery.

Empress Gifty was overwhelmed with emotions as she cleaned the late Agaaga's tombstone and decorated it with a bouquet. The gospel musician stood beside the burial site, where she prayed and poured out her heart to her late mother.

The Watch Me hitmaker's visit to the burial site marked her latest trip to see her late mother since she was laid to rest on January 18, 2025.

The United Showbiz host recently courted attention after she was spotted weeping uncontrollably during a visit to the late Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan's burial site in a video that went viral on social media.

As part of her visit, Empress Gifty poured holy water and sprayed a bottle of powder on the grave of the late Agaga.

The gospel musician's latest visit to the late mother's burial site also comes amid the renewal of her feud with Agradaa in recent days.

Agradaa feuds with Empress Gifty and husband

Agradaa revived her longstanding feud with Empress Gifty after she involved her in her spat with the gospel musician's husband, Hopeson Adorye, amid the controversy over the $800 gift she recently received from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty with her rival Agradaa. Photo source: @empress_gifty, @agradaa

Source: Instagram

The televangelist insulted Hopeson Adorye and Empress Gifty and made several allegations against the gospel musician in several social media rants.

Empress later responded to Agradaa's rants with a clapback. She sarcastically claimed that she and her husband were tired of the allegations against her and that Mama Pat needed to bring out new claims.

The gospel musician teased the televangelist, stating that she also needed to remove the filters she normally applied to her videos on social media.

Empress Gifty also claimed that Agradaa was lashing out at her and Hopeson Adorye because she was suffering from depression.

Below is the video of Empress Gifty visiting her late mother's burial site:

Reactions to Empress Gifty visiting late mother

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame commented:

"It is well. She will fight your battles for you. Watch and see, sis."

Maa Leti said:

"Empress can never stop crying ooooooo, the love between her and her mother was best so she can't forget her daaaaa!"

ekuaatta772 wrote:

"Rest well, Maa. Miss you a lot. 🥰🥰 Love you. Always fight for us, wai."

Empress weeps on stage after award win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty wept on stage during her speech after she won the Best Traditional Gospel Music award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on May 10 in Accra.

The gospel singer was overwhelmed with emotions as she dedicated her accolade to her late mother, Agaaga.

Empress Gifty's emotional moment on stage at the 2025 TGMAs garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh