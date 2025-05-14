Afua Asantewaa, in a video, reacted to content creator Prisy Wan's fraud allegations against her and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum

The media personality claimed that Prisy Wan and other critics were hungry and searching for careers on TikTok to support themselves

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum also rained curses on Prisy and threatened to take legal action against her if she publicly spoke about her

Ghanaian media personality and tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has responded to the fraud allegations levelled against her and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, by content creator Prisy Wan.

In a TikTok video, the socialite noted that the content creator did not respect herself as a lady and that she did not want to acknowledge her publicly to give her the platform and attention she wants.

She questioned why the social media personality would accuse her and her husband of being fraudsters because of the disqualification she suffered in her second attempt to gain Guinness World Record (GWR) recognition.

Afua Asantewaa claimed that Prisy Wan and other critics were hungry and searching for careers on TikTok to support themselves. She said their lifetime achievements were incomparable to what she has achieved throughout her young life.

She said:

"She is hungry. She is looking for a career on TikTok, so I am going to leave her. It is not just her. There are a couple of people whose current life achievements cannot be compared to my achievement if we were to draw a bar chart but will sit in front of a camera and defame someone."

The media personality noted that the content creator would come publicly to weep if she decided to take legal action against her.

She also issued a strong warning to Prisy Wan, stating that she should take subtle jabs at her and avoid including her husband in whatever issues she had with her.

She said:

"A woman hating on another woman. You are calling me a fraudster. If you want to come at me, come at me and leave my husband out of the picture because I don't think you have been able to keep a relationship. You don't even know what it feels like to be married."

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum also rained curses on the social media personality. She also warned her against speaking about her and her husband to avoid facing severe legal action for making defamatory comments on her TikTok platform.

The tourism ambassador's remarks come days after Prisy accused her and her husband of allegedly defrauding Ghanaians following her second unsuccessful attempt to break the GWR sing-a-thon record. She also levelled other allegations against Afua Asantewaa.

Watch the video below:

Asantewaa's remarks about Prisy stir reactions

