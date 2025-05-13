Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger shared her views on ongoing discussions about politician Sammy Gyamfi gifting female pastor Nana Agradaa $800

On her TikTok Live, Afia Schwar defended the NDC National Communications Officer for the generous act and exposed his wife Irene for buying expensive wigs

The comment section was filled with people weighing in on Afia's remarks about the $800 gift

American-based Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the intensified discussions about politician Sammy Gyamfi gifting female pastor Nana Agradaa $800.

Afia Schwar defends Sammy Gyamfi

On her TikTok Live, Afia Schwar noted that Irene, the wife of the current National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, spent lavishly on wigs.

She noted that there was a hair vendor known as Hair By JM, from whom Sammy Gyamfi's wife, Irene, purchased luxury wigs.

Afia Schwar explained that the cheapest cost of wig Hair By JM sold was valued at $1000. She claimed that Sammy Gyamfi's wife could buy at least 10 pieces of wigs.

The talented comedienne who works as a driver for the ride-hailing service Lyft in the US, defended Sammy Gyamfi for gifting the overseer of the Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, $800.

In the same TikTok Live, Afia Schwar expressed disappointment in Sammy Gyamfi for counting the money before handing it to Nana Agradaa. She defended the female pastor for collecting the money with force from his hand.

"If you look at the money, if Agradaa was not aggressive and collected it, and Sammy Gyamfi, you looked at an elderly woman who is an incoming president and me her vice, and you looked at her to count the money before handing it to her?" she quizzed the politician in the video.

In the concluding parts of the video, Afia Schwar warned the NDC foot soldiers who have expressed their frustrations at the viral video of Mr Gyamfi gifting Agradaa dollars.

"Senior prophetess, we have collected the money and we will collect the money again," she said.

Reactions to Afia Schwar's claims

Below are the reactions of social media users to Afia Schwar's take on the Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa $800 saga:

HEIRESS 1 said:

"Hair by JM is a South African brand."

Rabbyahtu Qlarqq Oopps said:

"If Sammy’s wife buy a wig of $10,000 in opposition then it means he has it already ."

afuahemaa said:

"She'll defend yet expose, thanks for da gist😂."

queen said:

"Allow sammy Gyamfi to enjoy . He suffered for NDC."

amadeterminator🇬🇭🇨🇦 said:

"I can’t wait to see Agraadaa as President and you being her vice😁😁😁."

queen said:

"If he hadn't given her , you people would have said stingy . Leave him alone . Generousity is good . Allow him to enjoy."

Agradaa and Sammy Gyamfi in photos

Sammy Gyamfi's first appearance

CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, made his first public appearance on May 13, 2025, following the viral saga involving his dollar gift to female pastor Agradaa.

The incident, which drew widespread attention after a video showed him gifting money in dollars to Agradaa, sparked significant public debate.

Mr Gyamfi’s latest outing reignited conversations online, as a newly released video of his appearance flooded social media. While some continue to scrutinise his actions, others have rallied behind him, praising his generosity.

