American-based Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger was agitated when a concerned fan inquired whether her pure water business in Ghana was operating

She lashed out at the curious fan known as Sasha 2020, and noted that it was her business and not theirs

Many people took to the comment section to ask Afia Schwar why she was angry over a harmless question

American-based Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger was not pleased when a concerned fan inquired about her pure water business in Ghana, and whether it was operating.

Afia Schwar speaks about her pure water business.

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwa's pure water business

While on her TIkTok Live, Afia Schwar was interacting with her fans, and one fan's comment caught her attention.

The fan known as Sasha 2020 tried to inquire about her pure water business located in Ghana and whether it was still operating since she had relocated to the US with her husband, while her children stayed in Ghana.

In response, Afia Schwar noted that the businesses she runs had nothing to do with her, adding that it was her pure water business and not theirs since they were not copartners.

"Sasha 2020, it is not your business. As you said, it is my water business. It is not our water business," she said.

She further stated that she did not owe her any accountability, and she rhetorically asked her whether it was her business that she used to start the company.

Afia, who works as a Lyft driver in the US, asked whether the company was set up at her home, adding that the last time she checked, she opened the company in one of her houses and not of their houses.

"It is my water business. Not our water business. And I do not owe you nothing," she reiterated.

Baffled at the question, Afia Schwar asked Sasha 2020 why she was asking for accountability for her pure water business and not her family business.

"Do I owe you? If I owe you, go to the court and demand it. You are kidding? I am 43 and not 23. So go and do that kidding with your lazy mother," she lashed out at Sasha 2020 in the video

Reactions to Afia Schwar's reply to a fan

Below are the reactions to Afia Schwar's reply to the curious fan:

Lög_Øüt ( ˘ ³˘)❤ said:

"Why is she angry 😂😂😂. just a simple question."

mrsrit collection said:

"Who else has notice that people who like to tease hate it when being teased"

Bob said:

"ok thank you. now that you're done with talking plenty nu please tell us, how far with the business?"

Ab said:

"Why is she being defensive yi??🤣"

Afia Schwarzenegger exposes Sammy Gyamfi's wife

Source: UGC

